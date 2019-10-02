Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Revealed in New Renders

Google’s Pixel 4 is not far away from being revealed. Officially revealed at least, because there’s been a torrent of leaks of the handset’s design and specs, although the sources are not always the most trustworthy sources of information.

These latest leaks, published on Twitter by prevalent leaker Evan Blass , are likely not surprising to anyone following news of the upcoming Google smartphone closely. However, Blass is known for his reliability, so if he’s posting images, we can basically trust that these are how the Pixel 4 series will look.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Both phones feature a new square camera bump in the top left corner of their back, with what looks like two main lenses, a third smaller sensor and a flash module. According to other leaks, one of these lenses will contain a telephoto sensor, allowing for optical zoom like the iPhone 11 Pro or Huawei Mate 30

Notably, the Pixel 4 XL looks to have lost the notch previously found on the Pixel 3 XL. It was missing from the Pixel 3a XL too, but it now looks like this is a permanent design change rather than a choice specific to the budget versions. This may be in part due to the cameras and sensors required for the new Soli radar system. These sensors power ‘Motion Sense’, Google’s new system of air gestures for controlling the Pixel 4 without touching the device; a feature which has been officially confirmed by the company.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

While we can’t see it in action here, the display is prominent in both images, even with the thick bezels on all sides in comparison to other recent premium smartphones. What the display will have over many rivals (again according to rumors) is a 90Hz refresh rate. Seen currently on phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T , or the Asus ROG Phone 2 , this feature should make for a lovely scrolling and video watching experience.