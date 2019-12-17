Pick up this Switch Lite console and game bundle deal for $213

With the holidays just a week out, Nintendo Switch deals are getting harder and harder to find. But today we've found a solid Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal you can take advantage of.

For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled for $213.80 at Walmart. The Switch Lite is normally retails for $199, so this deal saves you $20. It's one of the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals we've seen.

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ Crash Team Racing: was $233 now $213 @ Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart is bundling the Nintendo Switch Lite with Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled for $213. The console is normally $199, so this deal saves you $20.View Deal

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is a racing game that packs 31 tracks, 26 characters, lush, detailed locales, and varied environments. You can choose the Switch Lite color of your choice to build your Switch Lite bundle. The handheld gaming console is available in Grey, Turquoise, or Yellow.

The Switch Lite features a sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls, and a built-in +Control Pad. With its compact and cute 8.2 x 3.6-inch design, the Switch Lite is more pocket-friendly than the standard 9.4 x 4-inch Nintendo Switch.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable to hold design, convenient portability, and good battery life. These attributes along with its stellar game library won it an Editor's Choice award. It's a must have for anyone who wants to take their gaming on the road.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundles deals sell out quick, so don't hesitate to grab this one while you still can.