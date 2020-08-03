Phillies vs Yankees live stream: How to watch the baseball game online

Phillies vs Yankees start time Phillies vs Yankees starts today (Aug. 3) at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT / 12:05 a.m. BST. Coverage is scheduled to begin at the top of the hour on TV.

Tonight's Phillies vs Yankees live stream happens in the shadow of troubled times in the MLB. This matchup is inseparable from the COVID-19 outbreak, as it was first delayed when the Marlins team was hit by a wave of positive test results, forcing delays.

Now that Philly is testing negative, they're headed to NYC, to play four games, to make up for the matchups that were shelved at the start of the 60-game season. This game sees the Bronx Bombers putting Gerrit Cole up for his third W in as many starts, though the Yankees are down shortstop Gleyber Torres and first baseman Luke Voit.

The 59 best Netflix shows

Here's what's new on Netflix -- the August 2020 schedule is here

But this game might have less attention drawn to it thanks to -- you guessed it -- more teams testing positive. Now it's the Arizona Cardinals, with 7 players and 6 staffers with positive COVID-19 test results, leading many to believe the team's upcoming series against the Detroit Tigers is as good as cancelled.

The Yankees still stand atop the AL East, with a 7-1 record that puts them at 0.875. As for the Phillies? Their 1-2 record is ... well ... it says nothing about their skill and more about how their season has been torpedoed so far.

Philly sends Jake Arrieta to the mound tonight, who has an absent record so far for the season. Tomorrow, Happ (NYY) vs Nola (PHI) shouldn't inspire confidence for either team, but the rainy forecast for Tuesday suggests we shouldn't expect that game to go as scheduled, but instead turn into a day game on Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday's game, Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 1.59 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for New York, and Philly hasn't pencilled anyone in. Tanaka (0-0) is the Yanks scheduled pitcher for Thursday, and (again) Philly needs to fill in that part of its rotation.

Here's everything you need to watch the Phillies vs Yankees live streams:

How to avoid Phillies vs Yankees blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Phillies vs Yankees. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Phillies vs Yankees live streams in the US

In the U.S. the Phillies vs Yankees live streams are kinda hard to find for those who have cut the cord. The game is on YES and NBC Sports Philadelphia (NSPA). Those in NYC can watch YES on Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo TV has NSPA, but for regional limitations apply (and they don't specify how that works).

Stuck with a blackout? As we've said before, Express VPN is a great way to skirt these annoyances. The game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET / 4:05 p.m. PT. All four of the games in this series are supposed to be on those two channels.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to NSPA (available in select regions), it's also got on demand movies, so you're not just watching sports. Fubo gets ESPN later this year.View Deal

Phillies vs Yankees live streams in the UK

Folks in the UK have an easier time tuning into Phillies vs Yankees: it's on BT Sport (which has the rights to MLB action in the UK through 2021). Specifically, the game is going to be broadcast on BT Sports ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

Phillies vs Yankees live streams in Canada

In Canada, your best bet for this series is MLB.TV, which is in Canada, unlike any network showing the series. Just know that Blue Jays games are also subject to blackout.