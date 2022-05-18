PGA Championship 2022 live stream: How to watch the golf Major online and Tiger Woods' tee time

Watching a PGA Championship 2022 live stream will get you a look at Tiger Woods and much more from Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That said, Tiger isn't the odds-on favorite — even though he's (again) likely to draw an oversized share of the attention on the first day.

► U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, CBS via fuboTV and ESPN Plus

► U.K. — Sky Sports Golf

At the moment, the 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the man with the momentum. Both he and U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm are seen as entering with top odds, while Rory McIlroy is right behind them as well.

And while Jordan Spieth isn't a favorite to win, he's on his sixth attempt to finish his career grand slam, so eyes will be on the Texan.

But, back to Woods. Sure, he's not a favorite, but he does have some history on his side. The last time Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship, back in 2007, Woods won the whole thing. But that was a long time ago, and the second of a pair of back-to-back PGA Championship wins for Tiger.

Can he do it again? Here's how to watch the PGA Championship 2022 live online, wherever you are in the world.

How to watch the PGA Championship 2022 live stream anywhere on Earth

If you're worried about how to watch the PGA Championship 2022 live stream when you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, fear not. A virtual private network, or VPN, makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

PGA Championship 2022 live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. and want to watch the PGA Championship 2022 live stream of every round in its entirety, you'll need ESPN, ESPN Plus and CBS. That's because ESPN Plus has morning play, ESPN has the rights to the early play on Saturday and Sunday and CBS will take over for the conclusion.

On the first two days, coverage will be split between ESPN Plus and the traditional cable version of ESPN.

On Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, coverage will start on ESPN Plus, move to ESPN at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, then go over to CBS from 1 p.m. ET for the remainder of the play — including the potentially crucial final holes.

If you've cut the cord, there are lots of options for watching ESPN. Our favorites for the first two rounds would be Sling Orange and FuboTV, both of which cover the service. For the final two days, if you already have CBS, then you're good: just head to the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a PGA Championship 2022 live stream online.

If not, then FuboTV will be your friend, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $69, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.

Alternatively, you could tune into the final round of the PGA Championship 2022 live streams via CBS' Paramount Plus streaming service. It costs just $9.99 per month to get the tier with live CBS channels.

PGA Championship 2022 live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a PGA Championship 2022 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

PGA Championship 2022 live streams in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get a PGA Championship 2022 live stream. Much simpler than what Americans are dealing with, all of the Canadian coverage airs on various TSN channels, starting at 8 a.m. ET each day. TSN4 has coverage on Thursday.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

PGA Championship 2022 live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch the PGA Championship 2022 in Australia? Aussies can watch Tiger swing for the leader board on Fox Sports with Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet.

Kayo can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription. Although that said, you can cancel at any time, so there's really no reason not to give it a try.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

PGA Championship 2022 live stream: TV schedule (U.S.)

Here's the schedule for the PGA Championship 2022 golf tournament in the U.S.

Round 1 — Thursday, May 19: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 1-8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus)

8 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 1-8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus) Round 2 — Friday, May 20: 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 1-8 p.m. ET (ESPN and ESPN Plus)

8 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 1-8 p.m. ET (ESPN and ESPN Plus) Round 3 — Saturday, May 21: 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN and ESPN Plus); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN and ESPN Plus); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS) Round 4 — Sunday, May 22: 8-10 a.m. ET (ESPN Plus); 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET (ESPN and ESPN Plus); 1-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods' tee time

Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday (May 19) at 9:11 a.m. ET.