PGA Championship 2021 live stream: How to watch the golf Major online

PGA Championship 2021 live stream The PGA Championship 2021 golf tournament starts today (Thursday, May 20) at 7 a.m. ET. In the U.S., all four rounds will be on ESPN, while the final two days will also air on CBS and its services. But you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Watching a PGA Championship 2021 live stream has never been easier, with 12 hours of the tournament aired live from beautiful Kiawah Island in South Carolina each day.

Predicting a winner of the year's second golf Major is considerably harder, however. Rory McIlroy goes into the tournament as a slight favorite, having just won his previous event, the Wells Fargo Championship, after a 17-month wait for a victory. And he has form at the testing Kiawah Island, too, having scored his second Major there back in 2012.

But it won't be easy. This is set to be the longest course in Major championship history, with a maximum of 7,876 yards, and McIlroy will have plenty of competition.

Justin Thomas will be among the main challengers; the world No. 2 picked up his own PGA title in 2017, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, the in-form Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau all having a good chance too.

It sounds great, right? And the good news is that there are lots of ways you can tune in to a PGA Championship 2021 live stream, wherever you are in the world. Here's how to watch the PGA Championship 2021 live online.

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: How to watch the PGA Championship golf anywhere via a VPN

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch the PGA Championship live online in the US

If you're in the U.S. and want to watch the PGA Championship 2021 live stream in its entirety, you'll need both ESPN and CBS. That's because ESPN has the full rights to rounds 1 and 2, while it'll share coverage of rounds 3 and 4 with CBS.

For the first 2 rounds, play will start on ESPN Plus, the streaming service you can bundle with Hulu and Disney Plus, before the traditional cable version of ESPN tees off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

On the weekend, ESPN Plus will cover the action until 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT, at which point it will move to ESPN until 1 p.m. ET. After that, CBS will have the remainder of the play — including the final holes of the final day.

If you've cut the cord, there are lots of options for watching ESPN. Our favorites for the first two rounds would be Sling Orange and FuboTV, both of which cover the service. For the final two days, if you already have CBS on cable then you're good: just head to the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials, and you'll be able to watch a PGA Championship 2021 live stream online.

If not, then FuboTV will be your friend, because it includes both ESPN and CBS in its starter plan. For a fee of $65, you get a whopping 122 channels including ABC, FOX and NBC, plus sports channels such as NFL Network, the Big Ten Network and the Golf Channel.

Alternatively, you could tune into the final round of the Masters 2021 live stream via CBS' new Paramount Plus streaming service. It costs just $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 without.

And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch the PGA Championship live online in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch a PGA Championship 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch the PGA Championship live online in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get a PGA Championship 2021 live stream. Much simpler than what Americans are dealing with, all of the Canadian coverage airs on various TSN channels, starting at 10 a.m. ET each day.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: how to watch the PGA Championship live online in Australia

Not sure how to watch the PGA Championship 2021 in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on Fox Sports, but a Masters live stream will also be shown on the new streaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

PGA Championship 2021 live stream: TV schedule (U.S.)

