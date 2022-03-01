Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream will see Championship strugglers Peterborough United welcome reigning champions of England Manchester City to the Weston Homes Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup. It’s a David versus Goliath matchup, but can the underdog pull off a shock upset?

► Time 7.15 p.m. GMT / 2.15 p.m. ET / 11.15 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch FOR FREE on ITV Hub

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Peterborough United’s FA Cup run has so far been a bright spark in an otherwise fairly disastrous season for the Championship side. Promoted from League One as runners up last year, mere survival was always the objective but the side currently sit rock bottom of England’s second tier with a goal difference of minus 42 after conceding 66 goals in just 33 games.

The Posh may have home advantage but they are going to need a footballing miracle in order to repel the attacking riches of six-times FA Cup winners Manchester City.

Peterborough United’s route to the FA Cup fifth round was a fairly simple one, with wins over league two Bristol Rovers and fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers. Table-topping Manchester City are Peterborough’s first real test in this competition — and you’d not back them to ace it.

Of course, for a team like Peterborough success has to be redefined in a match like this. Just keeping the score respectable will be seen as victory to some degree. There is every possibility that Pep Guardiola will have one eye on the upcoming Manchester derby and will play a heavily rotated side, but such is the strength of City’s squad even a second string team could probably give most Premier League teams a game.

Manchester City last won the FA Cup in 2019, demolishing Watford 6-0 at Wembley. The side will surely be hungry to win the oldest domestic competition in world football a seventh time. Especially after they missed the opportunity to get their hands on the Carabao Cup for a record-setting fifth straight season, crashing out to West Ham on penalties in the fourth round. The cup was eventually won by Liverpool last week in a final that went the distance against Chelsea.

Manchester City have enjoyed a straightforward run to this stage, easily seeing off Swindon Town and Fulham in the previous two rounds. Anything can happen in football, but it really would be a remarkable shock if Peterborough United found themselves in the draw for the FA Cup quarter finals on Thursday.

If you want to see how the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream plays out, we will show you how to watch it below.

How to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream for free in the UK

The Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream will be shown live on ITV1 and ITV Hub, with kick off set for 7.15 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're an a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch your usual services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain…

How to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service. 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home.