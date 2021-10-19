Peacemaker release date, cast, teaser trailer and more

The Peacemaker TV show is bringing one of the breakout characters from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad to the smaller screen at home. And so, expect the same kind of wacky, inane behavior we saw from John Cena, who stole nearly every scene he was able to in the DC movie. And he's not alone on this mission either.

The film reunites Peacemaker with two of the operatives that aided The Suicide Squad in the film, John Economos and Emilia Harcourt. But that's not the real big news. Peacemaker's got a pet. And, of course, in the name of patriotism, it's an eagle. And it seems that Eagly will become a beloved character in its own right. It was Gunn himself, the series' creator/writer/co-director, who revealed that Eagly "steals the show," at DC Fandome.

So, what should we expect from Peacemaker? And when is it getting here? Let's dive right in.

Peacemaker teaser trailer

The Peacemaker teaser trailer revealed at DC Fandome picks up where The Suicide Squad post-credits scene left off: at the hospital. Peacemaker is frustrated to find that a custodian (Rizwan Manji) has never heard of him, and that sets the mood.

Then, we see Peacemaker blowing stuff up, thrusting his crotch and bending so far forward that he's looking behind himself and shooting (between his legs) the "peace" symbol into a metallic surface.

The Peacemaker trailer reveals enough of the show to give us an idea of its plot. Peacemaker, still alive, is still working for Amanda Waller. Except that he's now working for one of her underlings, Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji). This is how he starts working with his new field handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and tactics expert John Economos (Steve Agee). Also on their team is Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), who seems interested in at least humoring Peacemaker in conversation. Then, there's Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), also on the team. His name tips off his duties: he's a wanna-be crime fighting vigilante.

When Peacemaker's not on missions, he's at home with his father Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick). The two seem to have a lot of issues, as dear old dad calls his son a "nancy boy."

Peacemaker cast

Peacemaker is a minor reunion from The Suicide Squad, with Cena reuniting with Agee and Holland, who (respectively) played John Economos and Emilia Harcourt in that film. They reported to Amanda Waller in that film, though Viola Davis won't be returning.

The other big names in the show include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgement Day) as Auggie Smith, the father of Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker).

It appears that Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) will have a large role in the series, as her character Leota Adebayo seems to be getting a lot of time to chat with Peacemaker.

The cast, as we know it, is below:

John Cena as Peacemaker / Christopher Smith

Steve Agee as John Economos, warden of Belle Reve penitentiary and aide to Amanda Waller

Jennifer Holland as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt, also an aide to Waller

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker's father

Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, a vigilante crimefighter

Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn

Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon

Annie Chang as Detective Sophie Song

Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke

Elizabeth Ludlow as Keeya

Rizwan Manji as Jamil

Nhut Le as Judomaster

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max on January 13. There are eight episodes in total, and we're expecting weekly releases.

Fandom (via ScreenRant) reported that the first three episodes — titled "A Whole New Whirled," "Best Friends Never," and "Better Goff Dead," — will be coming out together on the release date. But that was back when we thought it would be on January 16.

If that three-episode day 1 schedule holds true, then February 17 would likely be the Peacemaker season 1 finale date.

What are Peacemaker's powers?

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Is patriotism a power? If so, then Peacemaker's got an abundance of that superpower. Aside from that, Christopher Smith's powers are more human than superhuman.

As we saw multiple times in The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker's an incredibly accurate marksman and spectacular fighter. He's also in peak physical condition.