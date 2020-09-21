Payne's Valley Cup live stream: Woods & Thomas vs McIlroy & Rose

Payne’s Valley Cup start time, schedule The Payne’s Valley Cup live stream begins at 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT, and starts tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 22). It airs on the Golf Channel.

Tiger Woods plays host with tomorrow's Payne’s Valley Cup live stream, which will broadcast a bit of friendly competition in the name of charity. The event takes place at the Payne’s Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge, and commemorates the opening of the course, which is Woods' first designed course of his own.

Tiger's teaming up with Justin Thomas, the world's no. 3 ranked men's golfer, to form Team United States, which will take on Team Europe: Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose. At Last Weekend's U.S. Open tour stop at the Winged Foot West course, McIlroy placed the highest of the four, at 6-over.

All four golfers will be mic'd up for this made-for-TV event, which has three kinds of matches: Fourball, Foursomes and Singles. Each of the golfers has been a part of winning Ryder Cut teams in the past, and we're curious as to how this 18-hole match will see them fare, especially as this will be referred to as Woods' "home course."

The course's name, as you may have guessed, pays homage to Payne Stewart, the World Golf Hall-of-Famer.

As you also might have (correctly) assumed, your TV or other device will be the only way to watch the Payne’s Valley Cup, as the event is closed to the public.

Here's everything you need to watch the Payne’s Valley Cup live stream.

How to watch Payne’s Valley Cup live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the Payne’s Valley Cup live stream from where you are, you can still get the livestreams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Payne’s Valley Cup live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Payne’s Valley Cup is an afternoon delight, starting at 3 p.m. and going until 7 p.m. It's airing exclusively on the Golf Channel.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can watch the action on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and Fubo TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 per month and comes with 30 channels including ESPN. Another great option is Fubo TV, which is $60 per month for more than 109 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup.

Payne’s Valley Cup live streams in the UK

Those in the United Kingdom looking to root for Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose aka Team Europe, will want to check out the Payne’s Valley Cup live streams on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Main Event, or online via the SkyGo app.

Get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing a contract.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Golf and at 10 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Payne’s Valley Cup live streams around the world

Outside of the U.S., China, France and Korea, GOLFTV will be the best way to watch the Payne’s Valley Cup live stream. Here are the other ways to watch: