Paramount Plus free trial: Use this code to get free month of streaming

Paramount Plus is launching today and anyone who wants to check out the new streaming service is in luck — you can get a free month with a special code.

Starting today, Paramount Plus replaces CBS All Access and adds on even more originals, exclusives and library content pulled from the vast ViacomCBS archives.

The Paramount Plus free trial is normally a week but use the code MOUNTAIN to get a free month. Stream your choices from dozens of hit movies and popular TV shows, including Survivor and Criminal Minds. Plus, you get access to Paramount Plus originals like The Real World Homecoming and the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff Kamp Koral.

Paramount Plus free trial: One month with code MOUNTAIN

To celebrate its launch on March 4, Paramount Plus is extending its usual week-long free trial to last an entire month. That gives you plenty of time to see everything the streaming service has to offer, from blockbuster movies to classic comedies to originals like Star Trek: Picard.View Deal

Paramount Plus is the rebooted version of CBS All Access. It will pack in live NFL games, CBS News, exclusive movies and shows and more. A ton of classic, beloved franchises will be hosted on Paramount Plus, as will originals like the upcoming revivals of Frasier and Criminal Minds.

And former CBS All Access originals are moving over to the rebranded platform, including the Star Trek series Picard, Discovery and Lower Decks.

In a Super Bowl commercial promoting the service, we were tipped off to a load of characters who will also be calling Paramount Plus their new home. Those familiar faces included Survivor's Jeff Probst, Beavis and Butt-Head, James Cordon and Dora the Explorer.