Paper Mario: The Origami King pre-order, release date, trailer and gameplay

Paper Mario: The Origami King represents Paper Mario’s first outing on the Nintendo Switch, as well as the first game in the series in four years. The Origami King will bring back some of the RPG elements that fans loved about earlier Paper Mario games, while maintaining the colorful, cartoonish art style that’s been the franchise’s hallmark since day one.

If you’re eager to play the game, you won’t have to wait too much longer, as Paper Mario: The Origami King will be out in summer 2020. Read on to find out everything we know about the game, including its release date, its premise and how you can pick up a copy yourself.

Paper Mario: The Origami King pre-order

Fans want to know: How can you pre-order Paper Mario: The Origami King? Amazon has a page; Best Buy has a page; GameStop has a page; anywhere else that stocks big-release video games probably has a page.

Some fans have also wondered whether The Origami King comes with any kind of pre-order bonus. The answer is “yes,” but only if you pre-order at GameStop. If you do, you’ll get a pin set: one of a cartoon Mario, one of an origami Princess Toadstool.

If you prefer to download games, you can also pre-order the game through the Nintendo eShop. This also means you’ll get to play it the minute it’s released, rather than having to wait for a package.

Paper Mario: The Origami King will come out on July 17. The release date doesn’t appear to be staggered by region, so you’ll be able to pick up the game in mid-July, no matter where you live.

Paper Mario: The Origami King trailer

Nintendo released a trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King on May 14. You can watch the whole thing below:

The trailer begins with an origami Princess Peach exhorting Mario to “crease yourself, and be reborn,” and only gets weirder from there. Mario does battle with a variety of papercraft foes, including ones that can fold and refold themselves on the fly to become totally different creatures. It looks like the world will feature some big, explorable areas, as well as a lot of dialogue from both new and recurring Mario characters.

One interesting thing about the trailer is the very end, in which Mario dons a Samus Aran helmet and punches at invisible enemies. This could just be a joke for Nintendo fans, although it could also be a hint that Nintendo is finally ready to announce another Metroid title. We’ll know for sure within the next few months.

Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay

While Paper Mario has been around since 1999, fans generally liked the early games more than the later ones. That’s because as the series progressed, it introduced more and more action elements, and sidelined some of the strategic RPG elements that helped define the series. Paper Mario: The Origami King looks like it will be returning to the franchise’s roots, with turn-based battles that still require some real-time button presses to beat.

While the trailer didn’t show us a full battle in action, we did see that Mario will be able to partner up with a party member and perform special attacks against whole rows of enemies. We also saw that he’ll be able to hop into vehicles and explore freeform sections of the world, which is a break from some of the more linear levels in earlier games.