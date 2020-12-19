Panthers vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL week 15 game online

Panthers vs Packers live stream channel, start time The Panthers vs Packers live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday, December 19 on NFL Network.

The Panthers vs Packers live stream promises to be a very lopsided matchup. At 10-3, Green Bay is on fire this season and boasts the most effective quarterback in the NFL. They are already locked in as champs of the NFC North.

Struggling at just 4-9 and battered by injuries, the Panthers are near the bottom of the league standings, with no shot at the playoffs. Carolina sports some solid players of its own, but it's just no match for the Packers' pure scoring power. Oddsmakers expect Green Bay to prevail by a hefty nine points in this NFL live stream.

Although Green Bay is very likely to win this NFL live stream, Carolina may still put up a spirited effort worth watching. Teddy Bridgewater is a very competent quarterback, completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 3,102 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. And while the team's win-loss ratio looks grim, some of those recent defeats have been very close shaves--such as a single-point deficit to Minnesota in week 12 or two points to mighty Kansas City in week 9.

But the Panthers are going up against an especially tough rival in the Packers. The team's power is centered on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,685 yards, 39 touchdowns (the most in the league) and a mere four interceptions--making him the top-performing QB in the NFL this season and a frontrunner for MVP.

Rodgers has a perfect complement in running back Davante Adams, who has plucked 14 TD passes from the air. Green Bay is not an all-passing team, though. It runs an average of 124 yards per game, led by running back Aaron Jones with 823 yards and seven TDs.

How to watch Panthers vs Packers live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Panthers vs Packers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Panthers vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Panthers vs Packers is going to be broadcast on NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT Saturday, December 19.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Panthers vs Packers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Panthers vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Panthers vs Packers, but annoyingly it's at the crazy time of 1:15 a.m. BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Panthers vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Panthers vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.