Panthers vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 4 game online

The Panthers vs Cowboys live stream puts Carolina’s top ranked run defense to the test against the duel-threat of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. If it’s a stalemate in the trenches, it will come down to how these quarterbacks step up in this NFL live stream .

Panthers vs Cowboys channel, start time The Panthers vs Cowboys live stream is airing on Sunday, (Oct. 3).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

The Panthers (3-0) are off to a great start this season thanks mostly to two things, Sam Darnold and their smash mouth defense. Darnold is putting a season together that he could have only dreamed about when he was with the Jets. The 24-year-old has helped lead his team to their perfect start by posting a passer rating of 99 and a completion percentage of 68.2%. Both those numbers have him on pace for career highs. Darnold has only thrown one interception this season and will try to keep it that way against a Dallas defense that has forced an NFL best eight turnovers, six of which are interceptions.

While their offense has been consistent, the Carolina defense has been dominant allowing the fewest yards and the second fewest points per game (10ppg) this season. The real key to their success has been their run defense. They only allow 45-yards-per-game on the ground, best in the NFL. This week, that run defense will see if they’re up to stopping the Dallas rushing attack.

Ezekiel Elliott did a fine job last week of squashing any talk of Tony Pollard taking playing time away from him. Elliott had struggled over the last year and a half to keep up with the high expectations he set his first few years in the league. Last Monday night in the Cowboys 41-21 win over the Eagles, Elliott posted his best game of the season rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns marking just the third time in his last 13 games he had ran for at least 90 yards. It was also his first multi-touchdown game in almost a calendar year. Now Elliott and Pollard have given the Cowboys (2-1) the fourth best rushing offense in the NFL at 129-yards-per-game.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott certainly benefits from the success of the ground game and makes sure he capitalizes on it in the passing game. He threw three touchdown passes against Philly and completed 80% of his passes Monday night. For Prescott it was his second straight week his completion percentage was north of 80%. Through three games, he leads the league in that category completing 77.5% of his passes.

Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites as they host the Panthers. The over/under is 50.5.

How to watch Panthers vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

Panthers vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the US, Panthers vs Cowboys is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Oct. 3rd).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Panthers vs Cowboys live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Panthers vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Panthers vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Panthers vs Cowboys live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Panthers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Panthers vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.