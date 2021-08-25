Packers vs Bills live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Packers vs Bills live stream catches Buffalo after a dominant preseason performance and Green Bay in the midst of a quarterback conundrum. One team enters this NFL live stream looking to keep their spirits high before the regular season as the other is just trying to finish these exhibitions healthy.

Packers vs Bills channel, start time The Packers vs Bills live stream will begin on Saturday, August 28 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. It will air on the NFL Network.

If it’s possible to have a “revenge game” in the preseason, Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has just that against his former team last week in Chicago. The one-time Bears second overall pick, Trubisky engineered four straight touchdown drives against his former club to open last week’s 41-15 stomping of the Bears. He threw for 228 yards on 20-of-28 passing with a touchdown completion to former Packer Jake Kumerow. Those 41 points mark the highest point total for any team this preseason.

The Packers have had much different luck as they get ready for the regular season. With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers sitting out the preseason, Green Bay has relied heavily on depth at the QB position. Jordan Love started their first game against the Texans, completing 12 of his 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, but was knocked out of the game when he was sacked late in the first half. He missed last week’s game against the Jets with a shoulder strain. The Packers then started their third-stringer Kurt Benkert against New York. He played all but the final series for Green Bay last week, before giving way to the recently re-signed Jake Dolegala and he threw an interception on his only pass attempt. Love is expected to return and start for the Pack in this final week of the preseason.

It hasn’t been all bad for the Packers. Some of their young draft picks have turned some heads. Most notably, fourth-round pick Royce Newman has solidified a starting job at right guard. Through his first two pro games, the ‘Ole Miss product has been Green Bay’s highest rated offensive player by Pro Football Focus.

The Bills are big 8-point favorites against the Packers. The over/under is 35.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Bills live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Packers vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, the Packers vs Bills live stream will be broadcast at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Saturday, August 28 on the NFL Network, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: Fubo TV and Sling TV.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from Fubo TV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with the NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates, local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Packers vs Bills game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to watch Packers vs Bills live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include preseason games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign in to your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Bills.

Packers vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Bills on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Saturday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

Packers vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Bills live streams in Canada. DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.