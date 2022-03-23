Pachinko release date and time — when you can watch

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko is an epic story that spans four generations of the same family across three countries: Korea, Japan and America. It also uses three different languages — Korean, Japanese, and English — to tell the tale of forbidden love and loss, war and peace, triumph and reckoning.

We follow lead character, Suja, as she falls pregnant and has to leave Korea. What effect does this have not just on her, but the next generation of her family? Minha Kim could be this series’ breakout star as Teenage Suja, while Yuna plays the young version, and Academy Award Winner Yuh-Jung Youn the older version of the same character. Other stars include Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon and Lee Minho as Hansu.

The screenplay is written by Soo Hugh, who is known for her work on The Terror, and The Killing. This show has been a long time coming - Apple first acquired the rights back in 2018, but it should be worth the wait.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Pachinko online. Plus, check out the trailers below.

When does Pachinko come out?

(Image credit: Apple)

Pachinko debuts on Apple TV Plus at 12 a.m. ET on March 25, with the first three episodes becoming available on that day. The remaining five episodes will follow each Friday, through April 29.

For more recommendations, check out our guide on the new shows to watch.

How to watch Pachinko for Free online

You can taste Pachinko for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. You could even watch the entire season for free, if you're able to wait until the week of the finale.

You can watch Severance for free, as new subscribers can take advantage of the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial. After that, it costs $4.99 per month. Apple TV Plus features excellent originals such as Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest and For All Mankind.

In other Apple TV+ news, WeCrashed, the story of WeWork starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is now available for subscribers.

For more recommendations , check out our guide to new shows for March 2022 and recent new movies and shows on HBO Max, Hulu and more.

Pachinko trailers

The official Pachinko trailer introduces Suja, a character whose pregnancy is a key part of a story that spans four generations. We follow her and her family across three countries - Korea, Japan, and the US. The clip gives a good indication of the epic scale of the series

Pachinko takes viewers on a journey from Korea to Japan to America in a beautiful, cinematic style. Meet Suja, who grows from a young girl, to a teenager, to an older woman as the series progresses.

The below clip is a behind the scenes look at Pachinko on Apple TV+. The cast and crew discuss creating a show of such epic proportions.

Pachinko is set to pull on the heartstrings of the viewers. The multi-lingual series could also be a crucial part as Apple TV+ looks to expand its international appeal.

Pachinko episodes

(Image credit: Apple)

There are eight episodes of Pachinko, and Apple TV Plus is releasing the first three together. Then, the rest come one at a time on subsequent weeks.

Pachinko episode 1: Mar. 25, 2022

Pachinko episode 2: Mar. 25, 2022

Pachinko episode 3: Mar. 25, 2022

Pachinko episode 4: April. 1 , 2022

Pachinko episode 5: Mar. 8, 2022

Pachinko episode 6: Mar. 15, 2022

Pachinko episode 7: Mar. 22, 2022

Pachinko episode 8: Apr. 29, 2022

How to watch Pachinko from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Severance and all the other services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN, which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.