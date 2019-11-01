Overwatch 2: Release Date, Trailer, Heroes, Modes and More

More than three years after the release of online shooter sensation Overwatch, Blizzard's beloved multiplayer game is officially getting a sequel. Overwatch 2 will offer new multiplayer modes, fresh co-op experiences, and a brand new look and feel for our favorite heroes and arenas. Here's everything we know so far about Overwatch 2, including its potential release date, modes and heroes.

Overwatch 2 was officially revealed at BlizzCon 2019 on November 1. The game doesn't have an official release date, but considering that it's already playable for BlizzCon attendees, we don't expect it to be too far off.

The Overwatch 2 website currently lists the game as "in development" with no platforms listed. We'd expect the game to return to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with possible PS5 and Xbox Scarlett versions on the horizon.

Overwatch 2 trailer

Blizzard dropped a ton of Overwatch 2 info in two big trailers. The Overwatch 2 gameplay trailer reveals an evolved version of the series's tried-and-true team-based combat, with a fresh new look and new abilities for every hero.

If you want a taste of Overwatch 2's story, you can check out the epic 8-minute announce cinematic. This clip shows favorites like Tracer, Winston and Mei taking on the giant robots of Null Sector.

Overwatch 2 modes and gameplay changes

Overwatch 2 will have a new symmetrical map type called Push, which will have teams fight to take control of a robot in the middle of the map and push it toward the enemy base. New PvP maps will include Toronto, Gothenburg and Monte Carlo.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The game will also have a series of four-player co-op story missions, which have players take on Null Sector and dive deeper into Overwatch's vast lore.

There will also be an evolving selection of "Hero Missions" that will allow you to level up and customize your favorite characters.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

For the first time in the series, Overwatch 2 will let you customize and power-up hero abilities specifically for co-op play. For example, Tracer's Pulse Bomb can be upgraded to cause a chain reaction. It seems like these upgrades will be limited to PvE action, so fans hopefully won't have to worry about them affecting the balance of competitive Overwatch.

Overwatch 2 heroes

Overwatch 2 will bring back all 31 heroes from the first Overwatch, including Solider 76, Tracer, Mei, Brigitte, Lucio and Winston. The game also promises to introduce new heroes, one of which we can see in the gameplay trailer. The clip teases a new female fighter with what looks like a giant plasma gun and a transforming robotic arm, which sounds like all kinds of fun.

Fans have long been speculating that Overwatch 2 may also get Echo, the omnic character first shown in last year's "Reunion" trailer.

Overwatch 2 price and progression

Blizzard hasn't announced how much Overwatch 2 will cost, though previous rumors point to it possibly being a free to play game.

What we do know, however, is that all of your progression and loot will be carried over from Overwatch to Overwatch 2, so you'll still be able to rock your favorite skins and emotes. Also, Overwatch 1 players will be able to play with Overwatch 2 players in competitive multiplayer, and will be able to play Overwatch 2 heroes and maps when doing so.