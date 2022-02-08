Oscar nominations 2022 — Full list and how to watch on Netflix, Hulu and more

The Oscar nominations 2022 list was announced this morning and Western drama The Power of the Dog led the way with 12 nods, with sci-fi epic Dune raked in 10. This year's Oscar movies saw some surprises, like a Best Picture nomination for Japan's entry Drive My Car.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees, which were all released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.
It was a strange year for the movie industry; while most theaters re-opened after pandemic closures, only a handful of big-budget titles found success at the box office (such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pushed to get the Oscars to take it seriously). Yet again, the Oscar nominations are dominated by movies released by streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon. Some of those releases were day-and-date, meaning they debuted in theaters and on streaming at the same time.
The Power of the Dog's frontrunner status could mean Netflix finally obtains the Best Picture crown jewel it has long coveted (and failed to collect with Roma, one of the best movies on Netflix, and The Irishman).
As for the surprise of multiple nominations for Drive My Car, the Academy has grown much more diverse and international in recent years — exemplified by Parasite's Best Picture win two years ago.
There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. Leonardo DiCaprio didn't earn his seventh nod for Don't Look Up. Passing star Ruth Negga, considered a lock for Best Supporting Actress, was passed over. And Denis Villeneuve did not acknowledged for directing the second most-nominated film, Dune.
Here's the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online. Movies labeled "n/a" are not available for streaming.
Best Picture
- Belfast (buy on Apple or Amazon)
- CODA (stream on Apple TV Plus)
- Don’t Look Up (stream on Netflix)
- Drive My Car (n/a)
- Dune (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
- King Richard (buy on Apple or Amazon)
- Licorice Pizza (n/a)
- Nightmare Alley (stream on HBO Max)
- The Power of the Dog (stream on Netflix)
- West Side Story (n/a)
Best Director
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (n/a)
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder
- Drive My Car
Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter
Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog
Written by Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
Written by Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota
- King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person in the World (n/a)
Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Best International Film
- Drive My Car
Japan
- Flee (stream on Hulu)
Denmark
- The Hand of God (stream on Netflix)
Italy
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (n/a)
Bhutan
- The Worst Person in the World
Norway
Best Animated Feature Film
- Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)
- Flee
- Luca (stream on Disney Plus)
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)
- Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)
- Attica (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)
- Writing With Fire (n/a)
Best Cinematography
- Dune
Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley
Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog
Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story
Janusz Kaminski
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick…Boom!
Best Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Best Costume Design
- Cruella (stream on Disney Plus)
- Cyrano (n/a)
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America (stream on Amazon Prime Video)
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci (buy on Apple or Amazon)
Best Original Score
- Don’t Look Up
Nicholas Britell
- Dune
Hans Zimmer
- Encanto
Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers
Alberto Iglesias
- The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
- "Be Alive" from King Richard
Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- "Down To Joy" from Belfast
Music and lyric by Van Morrison
- "No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days (stream on Hulu)
Music and lyric by Diane Warren
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (n/a)
Best Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wipe
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
Best Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies