Oscar nominations 2022 — Full list and how to watch on Netflix, Hulu and more

The Oscar nominations 2022 list was announced this morning and Western drama The Power of the Dog led the way with 12 nods, with sci-fi epic Dune raked in 10. This year's Oscar movies saw some surprises, like a Best Picture nomination for Japan's entry Drive My Car.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees, which were all released between March 1 and December 31, 2021.

It was a strange year for the movie industry; while most theaters re-opened after pandemic closures, only a handful of big-budget titles found success at the box office (such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which pushed to get the Oscars to take it seriously). Yet again, the Oscar nominations are dominated by movies released by streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon. Some of those releases were day-and-date, meaning they debuted in theaters and on streaming at the same time.

The Power of the Dog's frontrunner status could mean Netflix finally obtains the Best Picture crown jewel it has long coveted (and failed to collect with Roma, one of the best movies on Netflix, and The Irishman).

As for the surprise of multiple nominations for Drive My Car, the Academy has grown much more diverse and international in recent years — exemplified by Parasite's Best Picture win two years ago.

There were plenty of Oscar nomination snubs, of course. Leonardo DiCaprio didn't earn his seventh nod for Don't Look Up. Passing star Ruth Negga, considered a lock for Best Supporting Actress, was passed over. And Denis Villeneuve did not acknowledged for directing the second most-nominated film, Dune.

Here's the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations and where to find them streaming online. Movies labeled "n/a" are not available for streaming.

Best Picture

Belfast (buy on Apple or Amazon)

(buy on Apple or Amazon) CODA (stream on Apple TV Plus)

(stream on Apple TV Plus) Don’t Look Up (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Drive My Car (n/a)

(n/a) Dune (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) King Richard (buy on Apple or Amazon)

(buy on Apple or Amazon) Licorice Pizza (n/a)

(n/a) Nightmare Alley (stream on HBO Max)

(stream on HBO Max) The Power of the Dog (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) West Side Story (n/a)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom! (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth (stream on Apple TV Plus)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (stream on HBO Max)

(stream on HBO Max) Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers (n/a)

(n/a) Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Kristen Stewart, Spencer (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car

Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter

Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog

Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Written by Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay; story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson The Worst Person in the World (n/a)

Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Japan

Japan Flee (stream on Hulu)

Denmark

(stream on Hulu) Denmark The Hand of God (stream on Netflix)

Italy

(stream on Netflix) Italy Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (n/a)

Bhutan

(n/a) Bhutan The Worst Person in the World

Norway

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Flee

Luca (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) The Mitchells vs. the Machines (stream on Netflix)

(stream on Netflix) Raya and the Last Dragon (stream on Disney Plus)



Best Documentary Feature Film

Ascension (stream on Paramount Plus)

(stream on Paramount Plus) Attica (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Flee

Summer of Soul (stream on Hulu)

(stream on Hulu) Writing With Fire (n/a)

Best Cinematography

Dune

Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley

Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog

Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story



Best Costume Design

Cruella (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Cyrano (n/a)

(n/a) Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America (stream on Amazon Prime Video)

(stream on Amazon Prime Video) Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci (buy on Apple or Amazon)

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Nicholas Britell

Dune

Hans Zimmer

Encanto

Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers

Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard

Music and lyric by Dixson and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

Music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down To Joy" from Belfast

Music and lyric by Van Morrison

"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

Music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

(stream on Hulu)

Music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story



Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy (rent/buy on Apple or Amazon)

(rent/buy on Apple or Amazon) No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (stream on Disney Plus)

(stream on Disney Plus) Spider-Man: No Way Home (n/a)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wipe

Best Live Action Short Film

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

Best Documentary Short Subject