Oppo Find X3 Pro is a Samsung Galaxy S21 rival with the weirdest camera hump ever

The Oppo Find X3 Pro looks like it will be a dangerous competitor for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 when it launches in a few months' time. But the camera bump is not very subtle at all.

Images and specs posted on Evan Blass' Voice page have given us some key details about Oppo's new flagship.

It's hard not to notice the phone's rear camera bump; its square shape is reminiscent of the iPhone 12. But Oppo has made the bump gradually emerge from the back of the phone, rather than just giving it flat 90-degree edges.

It's a unique look, and the black, white and blue color options, as well as the bronze-colored leather-backed version, fit well with the smooth design. However, I wouldn't blame you if you prefer the more conventional style of the Galaxy S20 or iPhone 12.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

The cameras also look interesting, particularly the "microscope" macro camera is reportedly capable of up to 25x zoom. There are also two 50MP cameras on the back. Blass doesn't say what function these sensors serve, but based on the previous Find X2 Pro, these will likely be the main and ultrawide sensors.

While the S21 Ultra has a 108MP main sensor according to leaks, none of its other sensors are larger than 12MP, and its dual zoom cameras are only capable of 3x and 10x optical zoom.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

On the front, we see a curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera. The Find X3 Pro apparently uses a 6.7-inch, QHD panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The refresh rate and resolution are identical to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S21 Ultra, but are better than the FHD displays on the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 and 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus.

For charging, the Find X3 Pro gets fast options for both wired and wireless. Plugged in, you'll get the same 65W charging speeds as the OnePlus 8T, as well as 40W wireless charging. We're expecting the OnePlus 9 to also use 65W wired charging, but only 30W wireless charging, like the OnePlus 8 Pro. As for the S21, the whole range is thought to top out at 25W, which is made more difficult by the likelihood that Samsung isn't offering a charger in the box this time around.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Voice)

The release date according to Blass is "late March / early April." We know the Galaxy S21 will have already launched by then since its reveal event is tomorrow (January 14), and we're expecting the OnePlus 9 to have appeared as well by mid-March.

So while the Oppo phone may be arriving a little later than its biggest rivals for a spot on the best Android phones list, the specs leaked so far may mean the Find X3 Pro is worth waiting for.