Onward on Disney Plus: How to watch Pixar’s latest hit

You can now watch Onward online on more places than ever, now that Pixar's first big 2020 movie has hit Disney Plus. Originally dropping on March 6, Onward looks like a ton of fun, and it's a Marvel movies reunion of sorts, with Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) voicing the starring roles.

Those outside of the house of the mouse, who are still interested in seeing the movie, can still watch it, thanks to VOD purchase options. Interestingly enough, Onward isn't on all versions of Disney Plus.

Disney and Pixar's Onward Cheat Sheet Running time: 1:42

Rating: PG

Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

While Onward was positively received by critics, it didn't exactly fill the giant shoes and standards set by the most beloved Pixar movies. The film, which is about a pair of friends on a road trip to save one of their dads, mixes a teenage coming-of-age story with the world of fantasy — you know, elves and dragons and magic.

One of the biggest movies to see an early digital release after theaters shuttered in response to limits on public gatherings imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak, Onward follows such titles as The Invisible Man and Emma. Trolls: World Tour is coming straight to digital later this month, unlike some other movies — Wonder Woman: 1984 and James Bond 25: No Time to Die — which got pushed back instead.

Here's how and where to watch Onward online:

How to watch Onward online in the US

Those of us in America have the widest range of options, starting with the most affordable (Disney Plus) and ending with pricier video on demand options.

Onward is on in Disney Plus in the United States, and the service isn't just one of the cheapest around at $6.99 per month (or $69 per year). Don't want to pay now? Don't worry: there's a 1-week free trial available now, so you can see if Disney Plus is right for you. New subscribers have a load to dig into, most importantly The Mandalorian.View Deal

But say you want to own this movie? You can buy Disney & Pixar's Onward outright from services such as Amazon. It's $19.99 there, and you get to keep it forever. But, then again, some folks will probably just keep Disney Plus forever. Your call. View Deal

How to watch Onward online in Canada

In weird news, Canada's Disney Plus doesn't have Onward. Doesn't make sense, does it? Disney owns Pixar, Disney owns Disney Plus, Disney and Pixar made Onward, but for some reason, it's not there?

Anyhow, Canadians aren't out of luck. The Microsoft Store and Apple iTunes both offer Onward for CA$24.99.

How to watch Onward online in the UK

Unfortunately, Disney Plus doesn't have Onward in the United Kingdom yet. Weird, right? The service launched in the U.K. and other parts of Europe last month, and it's a Disney-owned movie — and nobody else in the U.K. is even selling Onward as a video on demand digital rental. We're as confused as you are.