OnePlus Nord CE 5G release date rumors, price, specs and leaks

OnePlus Nord CE 5G rumored specs Screen size: 6.43-inch AMOLED

Refresh rate: 90Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 750G

RAM: 6GB, 8GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB

5G?: Yes

Rear cameras: 64MP wide, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery size: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 30W

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord series a year ago, offering compelling experiences for less than what its flagship phones cost. It's a new year and we're a few months past this spring's OnePlus 9 launch, so the time seems ripe for a new Nord device

Recent leaks and information point to an announcement from OnePlus soon. On top of that, leaks have revealed a lot of the supposed specs already, which isn't too uncommon for a OnePlus release.

It's likely that we won't have to wait for too long to officially hear about the Nord CE 5G. Unfortunately, rumors suggest that this phone will be limited to Europe and India. Instead, North America might get another lower-cost OnePlus device, though we don't know that for sure.

For now, here's what we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The original OnePlus Nord (Image credit: Future)

While we don't have an exact release date for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, we do know that OnePlus plans to talk about it on June 10 — that's this coming Thursday. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, speaking to TechRadar, confirmed the existence of the Nord CE 5G and that OnePlus would talk more about it on June 10.

Among a slew of leaked information obtained by MySmartPrice, the Nord CE 5G will reportedly go up for pre-order on June 11.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price

We are waiting for full news on the official pricing for the Nord CE 5G. That said, MySmartPrice is fairly certain that the phone will run Rs. 25,000 in India, which would be about $343 USD, £242, and about €282 in the U.S., UK and Europe. respectively. Obviously, these are just raw conversions and are not indicative of the final price. They just give us a ballpark for the final MSRP.

For what it's worth, the original OnePlus Nord cost £379 when it debuted last year, and a scaled-back version, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, cost $299/£329. It sounds like the Nord CE 5G would fall between those models.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G name

Speaking to TechRadar, OnePlus confirmed the name of the Nord CE 5G. The "CE" stands for Core Edition. This implies that OnePlus is distilling the core elements of the original Nord and refining them for a new product that ultimately costs less.

Think of CE as something akin to Samsung's Fan Edition moniker, like with the Galaxy S20 FE.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design

We haven't seen much on the design of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Renders of the next Nord supposedly came out not too long ago, but we remain skeptical. However, we think OnePlus will keep the relatively spartan design of the original Nord for the Nord CE 5G. Not only does it save on costs for design and manufacture, but it leaves OnePlus' design chops for its flagship phones.

Supposed renders of the Nord successor (Image credit: OnLeaks/Voice)

According to the leaked specs, the Nord CE 5G will have a 6.43-inch display. That means it won't be a small device per se, though that leads us to believe that it will be smaller than the 6.55-inch OnePlus 9.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs

Here's where we get into the meat and potatoes of the Nord CE 5G. Two separate leaks courtesy of Android Central and MySmartPrice say that the phone will use the Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip. This is an octa-core CPU with the X52 5G modem. It also supports onboard AI functions to make things like photography work better. The phone will also supposedly have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Nord CE 5G will apparently come in two configurations: one with 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, or 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Regardless of the variant, the leaks say that the Nord CE 5G will have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor, too.

OnePlus Nord (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Nord CE 5G will apparently pack in three cameras, spearheaded by a 64MP OmniVision sensor. An 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth sensor join the main camera. Around front, the leaks say that a 16MP selfie cam will sit in a hole punch cutout.

Powering it all will be a 4,500mAh battery, the same size as the ones found in the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. MySmartPrice's leak say that the phone will support 30W charging, which is still impressively fast when compared to the much slower Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12. OnePlus' latest flagships deliver super-fast 65W charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G outlook

We won't have to wait long to find out how accurate these specs are, if OnePlus is true to its word and reveals the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 10. All that remains after that is to find out whether that phone — or another Nord — will make it to the U.S.