OnePlus Nord camera, display specs revealed — top this, iPhone SE

With the OnePlus Nord debuting next week, we still have several questions about its finalized specs. Sure, the budget 5G phone's reveal will undoubtedly tell all. But until then, the company has seen fit to let new design details trickle out ahead of time.

The latest Nord detail revealed by OnePlus concerns the sub-$500 phone’s camera configuration, down to the megapixel and camera count. A post on the official OnePlus forums by Imaging Director Simon Liu breaks down the design process for the Nord's cameras and the tech that went into bringing them to life.

"After months of product planning, internal discussions, and testing, we decided that Nord should have six cameras – four on the rear, and two on the front," the forum post reads. Two of those rear cameras will actively capture photos with the other two acting as sensors.

This setup includes a 48MP IMX586 main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP depth sensor, and a macro sensor. The front features a 32MP main selfie camera as well as an additional ultra wide camera, with an as-yet-undisclosed resolution. Interestingly enough, Liu points out that the Nord will be the first OnePlus phone with dual selfie (front) cameras.

Just a day prior to these camera spec reveals, Shawn L, Head of Product for Nord, confirmed a few details in the same forum . These were details we had already suspected about the device's display. The Nord will feature a 90 Hz display, which was implemented to fit within the OnePlus "Fast and Smooth" parameters. The team has been "working relentlessly" to optimize the technology, which it first implemented with the OnePlus 7 Pro in 2019.

In addition to working with the display since last year, OnePlus says its also been perfecting "the littlest details," such as the device's lock screen animations. The forum post describes them as lasting "three seconds" in total, but they're critical to delivering the "Fast and Smooth experience across the board," as are software optimizations.

The post detailed some of the device's hardware that we already knew about, such as the Snapdragon 7656G chip that comes paired with 12 GB of RAM. The Nord will also be the first OnePlus phone to come with Google Messages, Dialer, and Duo out of the box.

So far, all signs point to the Nord being a fantastic budget phone. And it looks like there could still be a chance for it to officially come to the US. Tuomas Lampen, OnePlus's head of European Strategy, said a Tom’s Guide interview that Europe and India will be used as a test area to gauge sales performance in those areas. If the Nord appears to be in demand, it could end up making its way westward. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the coming days leading up to the OnePlus Nord’s July 21 unveiling.