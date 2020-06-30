OnePlus Nord release date, price, specs and pre-orders

The OnePlus Nord will be the next smartphone from OnePlus, marking the return of the company to making affordable phones. But OnePlus Nord is more than just a phone, with the company revealing that Nord is actually a product line, aimed at bringing premium devices to the tech market at affordable prices.

OnePlus has yet to reveal the Nord phone or other devices that will make up the Nord family, But it’s recent “New Beginnings” short documentary was a statement of intent from the company that it’s returning to its roots.

OnePlus Nord: Leaked specs Release date: July 2020

Price: Under $500

Screen size: 6.4 inches (90Hz)

CPU: Snapdragon 765G chipset

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Cameras: Three rear, two front

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Charging: 30W



Recent releases, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, certainly deliver on great specs and performance, but it's on the pricey side at $899. Even the $699 OnePlus 8 is more expensive than many other OnePlus models.

So how does a company keep adding premium features without totally ignoring the segment of smartphone shoppers first drawn to OnePlus in the first place? If the rumors and leaks prove true, OnePlus will do so by holding the line on price, even if it means fewer fancier features in the OnePlus Nord, the name OnePlus has apparently settled on instead of the OnePlus Z.

The OnePlus Nord will be fully unveiled July 7, but there's plenty of info already out there. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Nord, including its expected release date, price and specs.

OnePlus has revealed the OnePlus Nord product line, which will not only comprise of a budget phone due to be revealed July 7, but also see the company make more affordable devices that have yet to be revealed.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to feature two front cameras — a 32MP main shooter and an 8MP wide sensor to squeeze more people or background details into a shot.

The OnePlus Nord phone is likely going to be revealed on July 7, as that’s when the documentary (see below) suggested OnePlus fans check back with the OnePlusLiteZThing Instagram account where the documentary was debuted.

We will expect to get a proper look at the OnePlus Nord phone and how it will deliver an affordable handset that still retains some of the features that made the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro desirable phones.

In addition to hearing more about the phone's features, we'd expect OnePlus to tell us when the OnePlus Nord will be available. We're also eager to see which countries will be able to buy the new phone.

Furthermore, we’d also expect to hear more about potential products that will build out the Nord family.

OnePlus Nord: Is it coming to the US?

After the June 22 tweet hinting a new phone, OnePlus and CEO Pete Lau in particular have started to say more about the OnePlus Nord (without ever mentioning the device by name). Lau posted a message to OnePlus' own forums, explaining how the company arrived at the idea of returning to its roots and building a new affordable handset.

"Today, I’m very excited to announce that we are bringing the premium, flagship experience that you’ve come to expect from OnePlus to a new, more affordable smartphone product line," Lau's post reads.

Lau went onto say that it will start "relatively small" with this new device, by launching it in Europe and India first. However, Lau also said that eventually, affordable OnePlus handsets will make their way to North America as well. We don't know whether that means the OnePlus Nord will be the phone to launch in the US after its debut in Europe and India or if OnePlus has a different low-cost phone in mind for this country.

However, OnePlus did say that when the Nord phone does arrive in the US, it will be only available through a "highly limited" beta program made available after its launch. As such, you might find it very difficult to get a Nord phone in North America.

OnePlus Nord price

According to OnePlus' own OnePlus Nord reveal on its 'onepluszlitething' Instagram account, the OnePlus Nord will have a price that's under $500 (£410, AU$730). However, the company has not revealed any other details yet.

Rumored OnePlus 8 Lite/OnePlus Z specs (Image credit: GizTop)

Previously, a OnePlus 8 Lite leak from an online retailer called GizTop showed off specs and prices for OnePlus' upcoming phones. The OnePlus 8 Lite was listed at $499, but we wouldn't bank on that being the actual price. That same store posted prices of $549 and $799 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro and those figures turned out to be $100 to $150 off the actual prices.

Retailer DesiDime suggests the price of the OnePlus Z could be 24990 rupees. That translates to about $330 — an absolute steal for such a device. However, it's possible that this number will change quite a bit as it's adjusted for different territories, if it's true at all.

OnePlus Nord pre-orders

OnePlus has announced a very limited number of pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord, which kicks off July 1 according to Android Authority. According, the initial pre-order will be limited to just 100 units. The pre-orders should start at 4 am ET.

OnePlus Nord design and display

We'd expect the OnePlus Nord to look a lot like the OnePlus 8 lineup debuted, but it won't be as premium. Rumors point to the OnePlus 8 Lite sporting a 6.4-inch panel. While that's smaller than the 6.55-inch screen on the OnePlus 8, it's still plenty big for most people. You can also expect a 90Hz refresh rate for the screen.

This photo reportedly shows off the OnePlus Nord's design. (Image credit: TrueTech)

TrueTech has posted a photo that reportedly shows off the OnePlus Z as it was called at the time, and if it's accurate, it gives us an ideal of how this budget phone might differ from the OnePlus 8 lineup. For starters, the screen is flat, not curved as it is on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The front camera cutout is now in the top center of the display instead of in the left corner, and the bezels seem a little bit more noticeable.

OnePlus Nord specs

(Image credit: 91Mobiles and @OnLeaks)

Rumors are a little bit more definitive here, where the OnePlus Nord is likely to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G system-on-a-chip. That's a mid-range chip sitting below the Snapdragon 865, but it still promises solid performance for most smartphones tasks, as well as 5G connectivity.

Opting fo this chip would allow the OnePlus Nord to join the ranks of 5G phones that cost less than $600, which is expected to grow as 2020 goes on.

If you want more evidence as to what processor the OnePlus Nord will use, leaked benchmarks show the phone powered by the Snapdragon 765G and 12GB of RAM. As you'd expect, the multicore result of 1,995 for the rumored OnePlus Nord can't keep up with Snapdragon 865-powered phones, but it outpaces other midrange Android devices.

(Image credit: Primate Labs)

A new list of specs, supplied by a survey on Indian shopping forum DesiDime, lends further credibility to the claim that the OnePlus Z will feature a Snapdragon 765 chipset. However, the listed RAM and storage allotment is 6GB and 128GB, respectively, which seems more realistic for an entry-level model than the earlier 12GB figure. It's also suggested the device will feature a 90Hz display and 4,300-mAh battery with 30-watt Warp Charging, which is in line with the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus Nord cameras

Lingering OnePlus 8 Nord rumors have the phone getting multiple rear cameras. Some rumor mongers have suggested the OnePlus Nord might have a similar camera setup to the OnePlus 8, which blends a 48MP main camera with a 16MP ultra wide-angle shooter and 2MP macro lens.

While recently leaked OnePlus Nord specs point to a triple lens setup with 64MP, 16MP and 2MP cameras, leaker Max J. appears to be teasing a quad camera setup for the OnePlus Nord. We're skeptical about that claim, given that this is supposed to be a budget phone, but don't rule out OnePlus' ability to squeeze more of its hardware.

We have more concrete details about the front cameras on the OnePlus Nord — and yes, we mean "cameras." Based on an inside source, Android Central reports that the OnePlus Nord will feature two front cameras — a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP wide angle lens.

OnePlus Nord battery and charging

OnePlus has been increasing the size of the batteries powering its smartphones as of late, in part because of the extra power 5G connectivity requires. The OnePlus Nord could see a 4,000 mAh battery, which wouldn't be as big as the 4,300 mAh power pack in the OnePlus 8, while still giving you enough charge to theoretically get through the day.

The OnePlus 8 supports fast charging, a feature we'd expect in the OnePlus Nord. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We would expect OnePlus' budget phone to still include the company's Warp Charge 30T technology for faster charging. However, we would not expect wireless charging, which for now is limited to the premium OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus Nord outlook

We now know quite a bit about the OnePlus Nord, from its front cameras to the processor that's likely to power the device. Still, there are some details that need to be filled in. And we're eager to find out if the US is part of OnePlus' long-term plans for the Nord.

Still, it sounds like the focus this time will be on price — and that's a good thing. We know that OnePlus can pack a lot of features into a phone. The OnePlus Nord should remind us of the company's ability to do that without driving up the phone's cost.