OnePlus Band features just leaked — watch your back, Fitbit

The OnePlus Band and OnePlus Watch's features just became much clearer, thanks to the early appearance of their companion OnePlus Health app.

The new wearables' heart rate, sleep monitoring and route tracking abilities are all apparently confirmed by the discovery of the app. That’s despite the fact that neither the OnePlus Band or Watch are due to release for months. Based on the leaks and rumored low prices, OnePlus should have formidable options to undercut Fitbit's wearables.

The included screenshots and the app's description on the Google Play Store show typical health-tracking features, like heart rate, sleep and step monitoring, as well as a movement tracker so you can see where you've been running.

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

Other screenshots found by Android Police give a small glimpse of the OnePlus Band, plus some customization options for its face.

(Image credit: Android Police)

This app bears a strong resemblance to the HeyTap Health app from Oppo, and that's to be expected. Oppo and OnePlus are sister companies under BBK Electronics, and have shared plenty of assets in the past, notably including the OnePlus 8T's signature 65W charging.

(Image credit: Android Police)

Based on other recent rumors, we're expecting the OnePlus Band to launch alongside the OnePlus 9 phone series. The band is said to have a price of $40, which is certainly cheap considering it's apparently capable of SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking, while lasting up to two weeks on a charge.

(Image credit: Google Play Store)

Fitbit remains the biggest name in fitness trackers, but its wearables are quite costly. The Fitbit Charge 4 for instance, our current top pick for fitness trackers, costs $150. The cheaper Inspire 2 meanwhile is around $100 but lacks SpO2 monitoring. The closest option is the original Fitbit Inspire, but that doesn't have heart rate monitoring either. By offering so much tech for so little money, OnePlus could cause a big upset in the market when the Band launches.

The OnePlus Watch on the other hand doesn't seem to have such concrete details, beyond it having a round face and Google Wear OS as its operating system. It could appear at the same time as the Band, or possibly get its own launch later in the year alongside a new OnePlus Nord or the inevitable OnePlus 9T, but there are no specific rumors right now.