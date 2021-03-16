OnePlus 9 will have one perk Samsung Galaxy S21 can’t match

The OnePlus 9 will be getting a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, so if something should go wrong with your phone during that time, you should be able to get the problem fixed.

The news came from Liu Zuohu (via GizChina ), CEO of OnePlus technology, and founder of OnePlus Mobile. It’s a perk few phones offer, especially not OnePlus’s biggest competitors, like Samsung.

According to Zuohu, the decision was made because people tend to replace their phone after two years. That means OnePlus customers can enjoy full warranty for the lifetime of their phone, rather than the single year that’s the industry norm.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Of course, the OnePlus 9 will have a much longer lifespan than that. Like all Android devices the phone should also offer two full years of Android updates, and three years of Android security updates. So there’s no need to ditch the phone after two years, just because the warranty ran out.

Much like Samsung offering three full years of Android updates, this warranty news is still a big deal. While it’s possible to get extended warranties on your phone, they’re not that common and may cost you more to have. So the fact that OnePlus is adding an extra year without charging, is very welcome news.

OnePlus may not be the biggest phone company out there, but here’s hoping that other phone makers are taking notice. After all, the more they compete with each other over things like Android updates and warranties, the better it is for consumers.

The OnePlus 9 series is set to be unveiled on March 23, with reports promising three phones are on the way: the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the cheaper OnePlus 9E.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, and come packing a 120Hz display refresh rate, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W wireless charging, a 16MP front camera, 8-12GB of RAM, and 128-256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 9 has a 6.5-inch FHD display, and a triple rear camera array consisting of 48MP main and ultrawide lenses and a 5MP macro lens. The OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD display, 30W wireless charging, and a quad-lens camera featuring 48MP main and ultrawide lenses, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a fourth still-unknown lens.

The OnePlus 9E promises to have a 6.5-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP rear camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery. But we haven’t heard much else beyond that.