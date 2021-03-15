Trending

OnePlus 9 leak just revealed final design and colors — here's your first look

New OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro leak shows three color options for each phone

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro might be two of the most-leaked phones in history, and now there’s a new batch of leaked renders showing both phones’ color options. The first “official” images of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have seemingly leaked, too.

It’s all coming from reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted the simple renders before following  up with an “official poster” showing the two phones — plus some apparent press shots of the OnePlus 9 Pro. 

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro colors

Agarwal listed these colors for the OnePlus 9: Stellar Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 Pro colors are reportedly Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green.

There’s not much else here we haven’t already seen in previous leaks, though the OnePlus 9 Pro does indeed appear to have a curved screen. Previous leaks have contradicted each other regarding whether the premium model’s display would be flat or curved.

As Agarwal also pointed out, the standard OnePlus 9 is lacking any visible antenna on its frame. This could be a sign that the frame is made of plastic, as this wouldn’t block a purely internal antenna like a metal frame would. Indeed, the OnePlus 9 Pro images show antenna bands clearly on the shiny frame, suggesting that the more expensive phone will be made of tougher stuff.

If the OnePlus 9 does use plastic instead, a stronger metal frame would be just one of several advantages the OnePlus 9 Pro will have over the standard model. It’s also set to have an extra telephoto lens in its Hasselblad-branded rear camera array, and another leak from Agarwal suggested the OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging. That would make it faster at wireless charging than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

What’s left to know about these phones? We’ll know on March 23, when OnePlus is set to announce the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R alongside the all-new OnePlus Watch.

