OnePlus 8T key specs and images leaked right before launch

We're barely 24 hours away from the OnePlus 8T's reveal event, but that hasn't stopped some real-life photos of the handset and a detailed specs list from leaking.

Ishan Agarwal showed the images seen here on his Twitter page, while Evan Blass. revealed the 8T's specs compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro in a post on Voice.

OnePlus 8T: Release date, price, specs and leaks

OnePlus 8T specs leak

The table Blass has here compares the OnePlus 8T with the previous OnePlus 8 Pro. He writes that the OnePlus 8 Pro will still remain OnePlus' top model, with the 8T not aiming to replace it. And that's reflected in the specs.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The display for example, will have an FHD resolution on the 8T, vs QHD on the 8 Pro. The 8T will also use 2.5D glass instead of the 8 Pro's 3D glass, which basically means a flatter display.

We can also see that the table claims there's no chipset upgrade for the 8T. Normally OnePlus upgrades its phones with the latest Snapdragon 8 series chip, currently the Snapdragon 865 Plus. However the 8T still looks to have the basic Snapdragon 865. That means no instant performance boost compared to the original OnePlus 8, but means the 8 Pro can still claim to be an improvement.

The OnePlus 8T does get some benefits though. It remains a slightly smaller handset at 6.55 inches, plus it comes with OnePlus's latest Android 11-based operating system, OxygenOS 11, pre-installed.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Blass also revealed some renders of OnePlus' new audio products, the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition. OnePlus revealed the original OnePlus Buds alongside the OnePlus Nord back in August, but the Buds Z are thought to be a cheaper version with slightly less impressive audio tech within.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Bullets Wireless Z came out with the OnePlus 8 launch in April, with a similar goal of being a cheaper take on last year's Bullets Wireless 2 . What the "Bass Edition" suffix means is unclear.

While we had thought that the teasers that OnePlus had given us had pointed to the Buds Z having silicone ear-tips, it seems we have been confusing the two different models by the look of these renders.

OnePlus 8T real-life images

Aside from a striking bright red box, we can see some of the OnePlus 8T's new confirmed and rumored features on display in Agarwal's images. Your eye may be drawn at first to the phone's rear camera block. In a first for OnePlus, the cameras have been moved to the left side and are arranged in a rectangle. OnePlus phone cameras always used to be centrally aligned until the OnePlus Nord, which shifted them leftwards.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

The rectangular block looks unfortunately similar to many other Android phones, like for example the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE .

This camera block should contain four cameras. The main camera will use a 48MP sensor, with the more specialized sensors tipped to be made up of a 16MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There should also be a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the phone in a punch-hole notch in the display.

Helping the OnePlus 8T stand out is its glossy Aquamarine Green color, recently teased by the company so it could show off its new shiny finish. The other color, which we've seen in a previous leak from Agarwal, is Lunar Silver with a matte finish.

You can't see the display in these images. But we already know from OnePlus that this will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED affair, with its headline feature being a 120Hz display. The OnePlus 8 Pro already had a 120Hz screen, but the basic OnePlus 8 only had a 90Hz refresh rate. This is a very welcome upgrade for the 8T, and makes up for the fact we're not getting a Pro version of the 8T.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

Inside the 8T we're expecting 8GB or 12GB RAM, at least 128GB storage and a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. OnePlus usually puts the latest Snapdragon chip into its 'T' edition phones, but we've heard some rumors that this device could use the same Snapdragon 865 chip as the original OnePlus 8 from earlier in the year.

Also unable to be seen is the 8T's 65W wired fast charging ability. The 30W charging of the original OnePlus 8 series is hardly slow, but 65W will be a crazy fast way to charge up the rumored 4,500 mAh battery. OnePlus promises a 40% charge in just 10 minutes of plug-in time, and 100% after 30 minutes. Based on our recent experience with a phone from OnePlus' stablemate Realme, this is going to be quite a feature.

Today is launch day for the OnePlus 8T, with the news coming from an online presentation. We may also see some other products alongside it, such as a new OnePlus Nord, perhaps the Nord N10 5G or OnePlus Clover.