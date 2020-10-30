OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition is arriving on time — unlike the game

Earlier this week CD Projekt Red delayed Cyberpunk 2077 yet again, pushing it back by almost a month to December 10. Apparently OnePlus didn’t get that memo, or has decided that it's too late to change plans.

The company has already started teasing its Cyberpunk tie-in edition of the OnePlus 8T, which will now arrive a month before the game.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition was first announced at the 8T’s launch event, with the promise of a ‘pre-sale’ on November 4. Now OnePlus has taken to Weibo to confirm the phone will be getting its own special launch event on November 2.

We still don’t know very much about the phone right now, but it’s expected to have a custom Cyberpunk theme. That includes a unique Cyberpunk design, complete with black colouring and yellow highlights. There’s also the possibility of custom software when you switch the phone on, which should include an exclusive wallpaper at the very least.

Beyond that it’s not clear whether it will have anything else you can’t already get on the OnePlus 8T. There’s always the possibility, since the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition came with upgraded fast charging you didn’t get with the standard 6T. Frankly we’d like to see wireless charging return, because there wasn’t much reason for OnePlus to keep it off the 8T in the first place.

Of course it’s just as likely that there won’t be anything special, and we won’t know for sure until OnePlus actually tells us. Thankfully we don’t have very long to wait, since November 2 is just a few days away.

We can expect plenty more teases in the meantime, and hopefully some confirmation on where this phone will be launched. China is all but guaranteed, thanks to the Weibo tease, but we’d like to see the phone in the U.K. and U.S. as well.