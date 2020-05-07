OnePlus 8T could crush Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with this huge upgrade

The OnePlus 8T could improve on one of the OnePus 8 Pro's best features: by more than doubling its wired charging wattage.

MySmartPrice (via AndroidCentral) found that OnePlus had registered a new charger with German certification service TÜV Rheinland, capable of 65W output. That's over three times the wattage of Apple's 18W fast charger, included with the iPhone 11 Pro.

It's a slightly closer contest with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has a 45-watt charger option and potentially some models of the upcoming Sasmung Galaxy Note 20). Samsung's other flagships come with a smaller 25W charger.

The current batch of OnePlus devices - the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both use 30W wired charging, with the 8 Pro also getting 30W wireless charging, provided you charge it with one of OnePlus' own charging stands.

Based on our tests, the OnePlus 8 Pro already charges very fast, getting to 63% capacity in 30 minutes by our tests but more speed is always welcome.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The 65W figure means it's likely that this is the same charger that OnePlus' stablemate Oppo made headlines with a few months ago for its Reno Ace and Reno Ace2 smartphones. OnePlus' Warp Charge and Oppo's VOOC systems are pretty much identical, so it wouldn't take a huge amount of work for OnePlus to adapt the charging tech for its own phones.

Hopefully, we won't have to wait for next year's OnePlus 9 (or whatever it ends up being called) to see the debut of this technology. OnePlus has for several years launched a OnePlus T version of its phones in the fall, making small but welcome changes to the handsets it introduced in spring. Since manufacturers only start seeking certification when they're getting closer to launch, we can hope to see this new standard on a OnePlus 8T Pro (or OnePlus 8T) in a few months.

OnePlus revealed the 7T and 7T Pro last year in late September and early October, which would likely be the time we'd see an 8T and 8T Pro launch this year, although the coronavirus pandemic has had effects on existing plans.