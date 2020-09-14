OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro just leaked — and there's a big surprise

It looks like OnePlus has a bunch of new devices on the way this fall, including the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro and two new OnePlus Nord phones. Plus, there's a mystery device with only a codename provided, which could be the OnePlus Clover.

A previous leak said that we should not expect a OnePlus 8T Pro this year, but according to trusted leaker Evan Blass, OnePlus put up a guide for that handset along with the other devices before taking them down.

As reported by PhoneArena, the OnePlus 8T will feature a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a quad-camera setup anchored by a 48MP shooter. The OnePlus 8T Pro may step up the primary sensor to a 64MP camera.

Both models will reportedly support 65W fast charging, compared to 30W for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra only does 25W charging, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra has an optional 45W charger. The upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 20W charger but it may not be in the box.

OnePlus put up guides for some unannounced devices:- OnePlus 8T [https://t.co/AYKJrfU7gL]- OnePlus 8T Pro [https://t.co/zGBNtGLFdj]- OnePlus Nord N100 [https://t.co/SmDJnuqJZS]- OnePlus Nord N105g [https://t.co/PMFibiTLLm]- Codename "SS9805" [https://t.co/wNGWqyVEae]September 11, 2020

Two new OnePlus Nord phones: Clover incoming?

Evan Blass discovered two OnePlus Nord handsets on the OnePlus site, one called the Nord 100 and the other the Nord N105g. It's possible that these names are placeholders, but if we're talking about leaked product guides these could be legit.

At least one upcoming Nord phone is said to sport a Snapdragon 690 processor and 5G support along with 6GB of RAM. OnePlus has already said that it will be bringing OnePlus devices to the U.S., so we are hoping at least one of the two handsets will be coming stateside.

We've heard that OnePlus is working on a OnePlus Clover handset that would be priced around $200 and feature a 6.5-inch display, triple camera system and a massive 6,000 mAh battery. But it would also sport a lower-end Snapdragon 460 processor and just 4GB of RAM.

It's not clear whether the Clover would be the SS9805 device listed on the OnePlus site. But we should not have long to wait, as OnePlus is expected to hold a product launch event sometime in October.

Next: Check out our Android 11 review to see all the new features