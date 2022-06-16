OnePlus 10T just leaked — how does it compare to OnePlus 10 Pro?

Perhaps looking to continue its onslaught of new devices, OnePlus might have a new OnePlus 10 model coming later this year. Strap yourselves in, because this leak about the so-called OnePlus 10T is a weird one.

According to Digital Chat Station (opens in new tab) on Chinese social media platform Weibo (via TechRadar (opens in new tab)), a OnePlus 10T will supposedly arrive this year with some curious specs. In some ways, this phone beats the OnePlus 10 Pro, but yet it's inferior in others.

Digital Chat Station, who has a moderately accurate track record, claims that the phone in question may not actually be called the OnePlus 10T. Based on the specs provided, which we'll get to in a minute, this device doesn't seem to be the rumored OnePlus 10 Ultra.

This phone supposedly uses a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 system-on-chip, along with a flat 6.7-inch 2412 x 1080 AMOLED display. Already, we see how weirdly this phone compares to the OnePlus 10 Pro with its newer processor but flat, lower-res screen.

As far as cameras, the leaker claims the device in question will have a 50MP (f/1.5) main sensor, along with 8MP and 2MP shooters. If we had to guess, the 8MP is an ultrawide while the 2MP is something useless like a depth, macro, or monochrome sensor. For selfies, this device has a 16MP front camera.

For reference, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera joined by 50MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensors. Its selfie cam comes in a 32MP (f/2.2). So as you can see, this alleged OnePlus 10T has inferior secondary and front cameras, and we'd guess that the 50MP main shooter, while having more megapixels, will use a smaller sensor, but that's just a guess.

The leak continues with more strangeness. The device has a 4,800 mAh battery (versus the OnePlus 10 Pro's 5,000 mAh) and 150W charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro topped out at 80W internationally and 65W in the U.S. But like the existing OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10T should have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Dual speakers are also apparently onboard.

As you might've figured out by now, this is a weird device. It might have the better chipset and faster charging, but in all other ways listed here, this supposed OnePlus 10T is inferior to the OnePlus 10 Pro we have now. And the leaker isn't even sure this will be called the OnePlus 10T. We think it could also just be the OnePlus 10, which we've heard rumors about.

Regardless, OnePlus' device strategy has gotten incredibly convoluted and difficult to predict lately. We can't say we're a fan of that.