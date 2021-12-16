OnePlus 10 Pro’s alleged specs just revealed in mega leak

With the OnePlus 9T officially cancelled, the Chinese company is moving straight to its next generation OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro. We’ve already got a good idea of what the latter could look like, and now we’ve got some insights on what’s inside, thanks to a reliable leaker.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport, to no one's surprise, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (system on chip).

Otherwise, the upcoming phone sounds barely distinguishable from its predecessor. We’re apparently looking at a 6.7-inch curved panel with a punch-hole camera in the top left-hand corner, like on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The screen will reportedly pack a 2K resolution and be LTPO AMOLED capable of 120Hz refresh rates, just like the current-generation model.

Digital Chat Station has a good all-round prediction record, but the leaker has especially good form with OnePlus. Back in January, the leaker was accurately predicting the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro’s key specs, two months before the Chinese company had done so itself.

The rear camera specs also sound the same, with a 48MP main camera supported by a 50MP super wide-angle lens and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. In fact, that’s a minor downgrade, as there’s no mention of the fourth lens that adorned the OnePlus 9 Pro — a 2MP monochrome lens for arty black and white shots.

There is, however, a substantial boost to the front-facing camera, which is allegedly doubled from 16MP to 32MP. There’s also a boost to the already lightning-fast wired charging, which is rumored to jump from 65W to 80W, whereas wireless charging will reportedly go from 50W to 60W.

80W wired flash Charge +50W wireless flash charge, ColorOS 12 system based on Android 12.December 16, 2021 See more

Given the OnePlus 9 Pro is the fastest charging phone we’ve seen this year, capable of virtually filling a battery from empty in just half an hour, this new jump, if true, is significant. Especially when a previous leak suggested that the battery will be gaining an extra 500mAh, increasing it to 5,000mAh.

If this set of leaks is to be believed, then it seems that the OnePlus 10 Pro will indeed be a polished version of its predecessor, just as the leaker Yogesh Brar predicted back in September.

We shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out if these rumors are indeed correct. According to the reporter Max Jambor of German website All About Samsung, the OnePlus 10 Pro is scheduled to emerge in January or February of 2022.

And while that may be just for China to begin with, we’ll still be able to confirm the veracity of these specs, and whether we’ve got an early contender for our list of the best phones of 2022.