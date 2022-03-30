OnePlus 10 Pro downgrade confirmed for US — here's why

We’re sorry U.S. OnePlus fans, but you’re getting short-changed on the OnePlus 10 Pro charging when compared other regions where the new flagship phone will ship.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the U.S. version of its latest flagship phone is limited to 65W charging rather than the faster 80W charging that OnePlus 10 Pro models in other nations will use.

When the OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China earlier this year, it came with an upgraded 80W charging support, boosting charging speed from the OnePlus 9 Pro and its 65W standard. Unfortunately, OnePlus says the new charging standard, dubbed 80W SuperVooc charging technology, isn’t compatible with the 110-120V outlets found in the U.S.

“In North America, the OnePlus 10 Pro supports 65W SuperVooc – this is because 80W SuperVooc does not currently support 110 or 120-volt AC power – the typical standard for power outlets in the region,” OnePlus explained in a forum post . “65W SuperVooc can refill the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery from 1-100% in 34 minutes and remains the fastest standard for charging in North America.”

In the U.K. and European nations, the average voltage of power sockets is 230 volts, meaning they have the electrical potential to power higher wattage chargers.

However, while it looks like the U.S. is getting a bit of a charging downgrade with its version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, in reality the difference will be negligible, according to the phone maker. OnePlus officially claims the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5,000 mAh battery will fill up from 1% to 100% capacity in 34 minutes on 65W SuperVooc, whereas using the 80W charging will see it fill the battery a mere two minutes faster; 1% to 100% in 32 minutes.

In short, this shouldn't put you off the OnePlus 10 Pro when it launches in the U.S. What might change your mind is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will need to take on some of the best Android phones around, notably the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6.

Because the OnePlus 10 Pro is already shipping in China, we have a pretty good idea about its feature set. Now all that remains to find out is the pricing in other countries, which OnePlus is expected to reveal tomorrow (March 31) at a global launch event. You can watch the OnePlus 10 Pro live stream starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.