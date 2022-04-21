OnePlus 10 just leaked — and this feature easily beats OnePlus 10 Pro

2022 isn't even half over yet, and OnePlus is apparently not letting up. You thought the OnePlus 10 Pro was it? That might not be the case. The regular OnePlus 10 just leaked, tipped for launch later this year.

OnLeaks in collaboration with Digit spilled all of the beans regarding the alleged OnePlus 10. We didn't hear anything about this phone at the OnePlus 10 Pro launch, but the phone maker is supposedly still working to put one out.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 10 currently has two chipset variants in testing, one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the other with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000. That leads us to believe that the OnePlus 10 won't launch for a little while yet, since there's still finalization and production time to worry about.

The phone will supposedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Digit and OnLeaks speculate that the OnePlus 10 will use LTPO 2.0 technology like the OnePlus 10 Pro, allowing the display to scale from 1Hz to 120Hz. The leak claims there will be two configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB.

For cameras, the OnePlus 10 could have a 50MP main sensor with a 16MP ultrawide sensor and, unfortunately, a 2MP macro lens. The front camera will apparently be 32MP.

OnePlus 10: 150W charging?!

Obviously, we can expect this hypothetical OnePlus 10 to run Oxygen OS 12.1 on top of Android 12. But the biggest bombshell of this leak is the charging. The OnePlus 10 will supposedly come equipped with 150W charging to fill up its 4,800 mAh battery.

There's just one problem. If the OnePlus 10 does manage to make to the US — which we doubt — then it's highly likely that the 150W charging won't arrive alongside it. If you'll recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro ships with 80W charging internationally while it's 65W here in the States.

If the OnePlus 10 does exist and it comes to market, that's just one more device to muddy up OnePlus' product portfolio. The company seems to want to emulate Samsung and Motorola by having too many phones to keep track of.

There's already the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord N20, OnePlus Ace (which also has 150W charging), and OnePlus Nord CE 2. There's also a rumored OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord 3. As you can see, things are getting a little crowded. The streamlined portfolio of the past OnePlus has definitely gone out the window.