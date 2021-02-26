One of Windows 10's most pointless features is finally getting killed

Microsoft is taking one of Windows 10's least used pieces of clutter behind the woodshed in Redmond, so get ready to say goodbye to the 3D Objects folder.

You might not even know it's there, to be honest, as it's one of these weird little piece of digital cruft that Windows 10 accumulated over the years. But as Microsoft approaches its big Sun Valley update — which is said to rejuvenate the look of Windows 10 — it's starting its spring cleaning early.

Microsoft itself announced the news in a blog post published on Wednesday, February 24 entitled "Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21322." TechRadar reported on this announcement earlier.

Listed under Changes and Improvements, the post notes "The 3D Objects folder will no longer be shown as a special folder in File Explorer after updating to this build."

Sayonara and good riddance, we say. For those who don't remember, there was a time (around 2016) when Microsoft was all about 3D objects. That's why you have Paint 3D and 3D effects in apps.

Microsoft's obsession with all things three-dimensional also saw it reveal Microsoft HoloLens, the mixed reality glasses that have since become more of an accessory in the business world than anything else.

These days, that 3D Objects folder is just taking up space that will be better used (we hope) in the aforementioned Sun Valley update, due in the fall of 2021.

Of course, Microsoft is actually loathe to kill off any feature completely, and is giving users a way to find the 3D Objects folder if they so need it. You'll be able to locate it by typing "%userprofile%" in File Explorer, or by selecting "Show all folders" in the navigation pane option.