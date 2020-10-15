Office Max sale: Save big on office chairs and desks now

Many Americans will be working from home for the foreseeable future. As a result many retailers have increased the number of home office deals they offer with discounts on everything from office chairs to standing desks.

One of our favorite home office deals of the moment comes from Office Depot. As part of its latest sale, it's taking up to 50% off a home office furniture. It's also taking 60% off office supplies and has discounted select monitors to just $99.

We're rounding up the best home office deals at Office Depot below. Just remember, the sales end today, so take advantage of these savings while you can.

Best home office deals at Office Depot

Brenton Studio Task Chair: was $119 now $69

If you're looking for the least expensive office chair in Office Depot's sale — the buck stops here. The Brenton Studio Task Chair is on sale for $69.99 ($50 off). Despite its low price, it has most features you'd want in an office chair like one-touch heigh adjustment, swiveling design, and an adjustable tilt. Just keep in mind that the armrests are fixed. View Deal

Dell 27-inch 1080p IPS Monitor: was $199 now $99

The Dell D2721H is a 27-inch monitor that won't break the bank. It features 1080p resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, and HDMI/VGA ports. Normally on sale for $119, Office Depot has it for $99. View Deal

Realspace Leather Gaming Chair: was $199 now $109

Use your home office for both work and play with the Realspace Leather Gaming Chair. It offers lumbar support and an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable for hours on end. It's $90 off. View Deal

HP Neverstop 1001nw Laser Printer: was $279 now $249

The Neverstop 1001nw is a monochrome laser printer with a built-in 150-sheet paper tray, support for mobile printing, and high print speeds of up to 21 ppm. It can also scan and copy from multiple devices via the free HP Smart app. View Deal