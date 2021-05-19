Oculus Quest 2 will let you see your iPhone notifications in VR

A new update for Facebook’s Oculus Quest and the Oculus Quest 2 will soon land, letting iPhone users view their lock screen notifications while in virtual reality.

Oculus update v29 will add the new feature, routing your iOS phone notifications through the Oculus app. Soon, real-life interruptions that shatter Ouest headsets' VR illusion will be a thing of the past.

As of now, the new notifications feature is for iOS only, but Facebook adds that Android support is “coming soon as well.” The feature is part of Facebook's wider 'Infinite Office' drive to enable users to manage their real-life workloads in a virtual reality setting.

Privacy shouldn’t be a concern, either: notifications are only visible to the designated user, and “…will not be visible to any other account holders signed into the headset,” according to Facebook.

Other new features include the ability for users to superimpose their real-life bodies onto games through their phone's camera. Dubbed Live Overlay, users can pair the body-shifting feature with recording and casting options in VR apps, as well.

And if you're interested in more serviceable updates, Facebook has also introduced a new file management utility, which offers the ability "to access, browse, manage, share, and upload files located on your headset across multiple locations in VR.”

If all this has got you excited, then check out our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 article to see if you can snag yourself one of the best VR headsets available.

