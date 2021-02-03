Oculus Quest 2 just got a big upgrade — here’s how to use it

Oculus Quest 2 and Quest users will be able to use Facebook Messenger without dropping out of a virtual reality world.

Platform owner Facebook announced that Messenger support for the pair of all-in-one VR headsets is rolling out right now. And it allows non-Quest users to message those with a Quest or Quest 2.

Using Messenger in VR isn't as hard as it sounds. To chat, users can write in VR, use pre-written conversation starters, or use the voice-to-text feature.

The other cool feature is multiple Oculus Quest users in Messenger can easily form a party and start a game together. Switching between Facebook accounts makes it easy for other family members to play with their friends when they decide to jump into VR.

Facebook is keen to emphasize that the Messenger update isn't all about VR gamers communication, but a tool for wider interactions within and around virtual experiences.

"We also want to bring people together and make it easier than ever to join your friends and family in VR. That means making it easier to find your friends and family in VR," Facebook explained. "This week we’ll begin rolling out Messenger in VR, helping you communicate with the special people in your life — whether you’re looking to compete in Beat Saber, meet up and watch a performance in Venues, or just chat about what’s for dinner without removing your headset."

Included in this update is the App Lab app, a new way for developers to share their latest ideas or in-progress projects with the Oculus community to test out. This makes it much easier for developers to get feedback, and users won't have to go through a complicated process of sideloading software.

Update v25 will roll out gradually. So some users might get it sooner than others.

