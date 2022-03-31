Oculus Quest 2 is getting a big upgrade — what you need to know

Streamers, listen up! The Oculus Quest 2 (now known as the Meta Quest 2) looks set to get a big update that could finally let you record 16:9 videos on the best VR headset.

Responding to a question about Quest 2 video creation tools posed by a YouTube video creator on Twitter, Oculus product manager Clorama Dorvilias said that Meta is aiming for a May “public launch” of new video creation tools for the headset.

“We’re shooting for a May public launch (accounting for privacy/security reviews/design/code iterations etc) but chances are high for April,” said Dorvilias.

That’ll be a boon for people who want to capture video recordings of their VR action. As it currently stands, the Quest 2 can only record video natively in a 1:1 aspect ratio and at 30 frames per second.

Such recordings are perfectly acceptable for sharing on social media, such as on Instagram or Facebook. But for YouTube use, where a lot of video creators showcase their work, 16:9 with a wider array of frame rate options is more desirable.

Our team can’t wait to put it in all your hands too! Feedback has been really positive from the creators who’ve seen designs. We’re shooting for a May public launch (accounting for privacy/security reviews/design/code iterations etc) but chances are high for April. pic.twitter.com/belgOTxQNxMarch 21, 2022 See more

It’s worth noting that video creators can record 16:9 videos via the Quest 2, but they need to link the headset to a PC using a cable, then modify the headset's settings using a third-party app. This is hardly an intuitive process and somewhat goes against the all-in-one VR experience the Quest 2 touts.

We don't know which features Meta will target with these new video recording tools, but a greater range of aspect ratios and frame rate recording options would seem like a good bet.

Given Dorvilias claims the feedback from content creators has been positive, we can posit that the tools have been designed to record and export videos that are suitable for watching on YouTube or Twitch. Either way, it doesn't look like we’ve got too long to wait before the Quest 2 gets an update that puts video recording front and center.