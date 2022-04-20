Oculus Quest 2 is getting a ton of new games — NFL Pro Era, Among Us and more

Get ready for a slew of games to become available for the Oculus Quest 2, or Meta Quest 2 as it’s now called. At its Meta Quest Gaming showcase today (April 20), Meta (Facebook) gave us a look at the next batch of games slated for its virtual reality headset, and it's a fair extensive list.

These virtual reality games run the gamut between indie titles and graphically-intensive blockbusters. Though some are effectively VR ports of games currently on consoles and PC, they offer a VR spin on those titles’ respective gameplay.

That said, there are a number of brand-new games to get excited about. If you’re an Oculus Quest 2 owner, you’ll likely find something to pique your interest. Below, is a list of everything coming to the Oculus Quest 2.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Chapter 2 Retribution

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Chapter 2 Retribution is a direct sequel to the original game. This stand-alone entry features the same protagonist (named the Tourist) and continues the first game’s story. Gameplay seems largely similar, though this installment introduces a chainsaw-like weapon.

As with most games on this list, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Chapter 2 Retribution is slated to release sometime this year.

NFL Pro Era

If you're tired of Madden NFL having an effective monopoly on American football video games, then you may want to give NFL Pro Era a shot. The short teaser trailer shows what it's like playing professional football in first person.

Even if you don't care for sports games, you have to admit that this title looks impressive. There is presently no release window for NFL Pro Era.

Among Us VR

Popular Twitch game Among Us is making its VR debut on Meta Quest 2. This iteration has been revamped to work in 3D and looks quite impressive.

It will be interesting to see how fans of the 2D original feel about this version since it looks (and seemingly plays) so different. The question is, will this be another hit? We'll have to wait until the end of the year to find out.

Red Matter 2

Red Matter 2 appears to deliver more of what the original offered, namely a mysterious adventure set on a strange alien planet. The first was somewhat of a surprise hit so it's not shocking that a sequel manifested. It's also good to see a proper VR-only game (i.e. not a port) that can entice people to consider buying the Quest 2 headset.

Red Matter 2 is expected to arrive this summer.

Espire 2

Espire 2 is yet another sequel coming to Quest 2. This installment offers two separate compaigns. The first is a solo story mode that continues the plot of the original. The second is a co-op campaign you can play with others.

A co-op mode will no doubt help expand this game's longevity. Espire 2 will arrive in November 2022.

Moss: Book II

Moss: Book II is a follow-up to the beloved original. This sequel has more of the same whimsical action the first installment excelled at.

Moss: Book II is already available on PSVR but it's good knowing that Quest 2 users won't be left out of the virtual action. Expect Moss: Book II to land on the platform this summer.

RuinsMagus

If you've ever wanted to play a Japanese RPG in first-person, then RuinsMagus might be the game you're looking for. This title looks gorgeous based on the short teaser trailer. It also seems like it will be an expansive adventure that spans multiple different environments.

It's rare to see full-blown JRPG VR titles, so RuinsMagus figures to be a nice treat.

Cities: VR

Cities VR is a spin-off from Cities Skylines, so it's for fans of city-building simulators like the classic Sim City. This genre feels quite intuitive in VR since you can move and place structures by using hand gestures.

Cities VR hits Quest 2 next week (April 28), so it won't be long until you can give this a try.

Resident Evil 4 VR: The Mercenaries

Mercenaries mode finally arrives for Resident Evil 4 VR. Best of all, it's a free update for those who own the game.

It's interesting how Mercenaries wasn't available when Resident Evil 4 VR launched last year. After all, the original Resident Evil 4 from 2005 had it. But better late than never, I suppose.

Beat Saber: Electronic Mixtape

Beat Saber is getting an expansion that adds a slew of tracks from artists such as DeadMau5, Rudimental and Pendulum. Even if you're not a fan of electronic music, Beat Saber: Electronic Mix seems like a fun rhythm game in the vein of Rez.

Bonelab

Despite not having a "2" in its name, Bonelab is another sequel among the list of upcoming Quest 2 games. A follow-up to Boneworks, this semi-disturbing title features physics-based gameplay that focuses on realism (such as realistic weapon handling).

VR games are meant to be more immersive than standard video games and Bonelab seems to want to up the ante in that regard.

Ghostbusters VR

Last but not least is Ghostbusters VR. According to the trailer's description, you take on the role of a Ghostbuster based out of San Francisco. You'll "track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment." You can play this game alone or with up to three friends via co-op.

There's no release window for Ghostbusters VR but it's worth keeping an eye on if you're a fan of the franchise.