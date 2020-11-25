Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals: Where to find stock

The Oculus Quest 2 is our favorite affordable virtual reality headset. Although there are currently no Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals, there's a good chance that at least one retailer will offer a discount soon.

The Oculus Quest starts at $299 for the 64GB model, whereas the 256GB model costs $399. Each model comes with the VR headset, two Touch controllers, power adapter, and charging cable. The headset debuted in October 2020 and so far has not seen any price discounts.

However, retailers are renown for their head-turning Black Friday deals and it's possible this could be the week Oculus' new headset gets a price cut. So we're rounding up where you can buy the new headset along with any Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals we may come across.

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Amazon

The Oculus Quest 2 delivers the best VR experience you can get without needing to connect to a powerful gaming PC. It packs a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 6GB of RAM, which is a notable step up in specs over the Snapdragon 835 CPU found in its predecessor. This is the VR headset to get for most gamers and VR fans. Amazon currently has stock of both configs. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Oculus

The Oculus store has consistently had stock of both the 64GB and 256GB models. Neither version of the headset is on sale at the moment, but they're both in stock. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has stock of the 64GB and 256GB Oculus Quest 2 models. They're selling at list price. View Deal

Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals — which model to buy

The Editor's Choice Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset you can buy. In our Oculus Quest 2 review, we loved its slicker, more intuitive design as well as its faster performance and better resolution. At $299 it's not the cheapest VR headset, but it's an all-in-one package that doesn't require a monster of a gaming PC by its side.

For casual gamers, the 64GB model should suffice. However, hardcore gamers may want to spend a little extra for the 256GB model. The larger storage space will let you store multiple games and lots of media without having to worry about running out of storage space. (Especially since the headset doesn't have a microSD slot).