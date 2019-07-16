Prime Day Deals: Save $40 on Oculus Go

Thanks to Prime Day, Oculus' first wireless all-in-one VR headset is on sale with $40 off list pricing for both the 32GB and 64GB versions. Thanks an integrated CPU and Oculus' vast catalog of games, apps and experiences, the Go hits the sweet spot of affordability and functionality.

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199, now $159 @ Amazon

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library.View Deal

Oculus Go (64GB): was $249, now $209 @ Amazon

You'll be able to squeeze even more fun onto this larger storage capacity version of the Go, still without having to use any device other than the headset and its remote.View Deal

The Oculus Go is a great choice for people curious about VR, but don't want to spend tons of cash on the Rift and the accompanying PC. It offers 3 degrees of freedom, which means its ideal for seated VR experience. And now that it has TV and mobile casting, it's the ideal VR headset for watching movies and being social.

The included remote control means you can use the Go easily while you’re wearing the headset, controlling VR games or watching video in your own head-mounted cinema. There’s even built-in speakers if you want to go truly cable-free, but there’s still a 3.5mm jack for headphones if you want it.