Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show: Cast, production trouble, release date and rumors

BREAKING NEWS: Collider is reporting there's trouble in production for the Obi-Wan Disney Plus show. Specifically, it claims "Two independent sources with knowledge of the situation" told the site that the Disney Plus show has been "put on hold," and this show is off "indefinitely."

The sources claim the show is being put on hold because "Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was not happy with the scripts," and that the scripts will be reworked this summer.

The Hollywood Reporter published a story with the note that star Ewan McGregor and writer/director Deborah Show are both staying on, but Chow only will continue as director. That story also notes the series may be cut from six episodes to four episodes.

After years of rumors and speculation, Ewan McGregor is finally reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new live-action Star Wars project. Announced at D23 Expo 2019, the untitled Disney Plus show will revisit the iconic character at a time set just before the original Star Wars trilogy.

We don't know much yet about the long-rumored Kenobi TV show, but we're compiling every bit of info we get right here.

The series may come out in 2022, according to the Twitter account @starwarstuff. The account credited a Disney Plus France press release (that hasn't been seen) with the news that the Cassian Andor series is coming in 2021, and that the Obi-Wan show is coming in the following year.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show is likely a ways off, but at the D23 Disney Plus panel, LucasFilm's Kathleen Kennedy said that all scripts are written and that filming starts next year.

With The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters this fall and the new season of The Clone Wars coming in early 2020, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show could be the perfect thing to keep fans busy in 2021.

Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again! All scripts written. It's now in the #StarWars timeline! #DisneyPlus #D23Expo #AgentMLovesD23Expo pic.twitter.com/nu7irRPeHLAugust 24, 2019

Kenobi TV show timeline: where does it fit in?

As revealed at D23, the Obi-Wan show will be set between the prequel and original trilogies, taking place eight years after the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith according to StarWars.com.

That also places the show roughly within the same timeframe as Solo: A Star Wars Story, which could make for a fun reunion between --- spoilers -- Kenobi and Ray Park's Darth Maul.

Speaking to Men's Journal in October 2019, McGregor shed just a bit more light on what to expect from the Kenobi show's story.

"It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him — Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III," said McGregor. "It’s quite something to get over.”

Kenobi show cast: who's in it?

Hello there! Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UfMXztiQ6bAugust 24, 2019

Obviously, Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as a middle-aged version of the iconic Jedi Master. That's about all we know so far, but we'd love to see some Solo characters, such as Emilia Clark's Qi'ra, Darth Maul or a young Halo Solo himself, make an appearance given the show's time period.

Who knows, maybe Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as a young Darth Vader. Just don't make him deal with any sand.