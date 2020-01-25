NXT TakeOver Portland live streams, start time, match card: How to watch online now

Fire up the WWE Network, it's time to get your NXT TakeOver Portland live stream in order — the show's just started. And it's got a stacked card, featuring multiple show-stealing matchups, with plenty of potential ramifications for WrestleMania week in April.

We've got 4 championship title matches on Sunday, with the NXT tag team championship bout being the hardest to predict. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne have made a lot of progress so far as the Broserweights, but only time will tell if more of The Undisputed Era will lose their gold — or if NXT management is waiting for Tampa to pull that trigger.

For my money, Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic is the most hotly anticipated match on the card. Not only have these brawling behemoths made magic on NXT TV, but their 2017 PWG BOLA quarter-final match is probably one of the top 2 matches I've ever seen live.

The most predictable matches on the card are Rhea Ripley and Keith Lee's first title defenses, as they're too short into their reigns and it's too soon for a change in champions.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NXT TakeOver Portland live streams:

NXT TakeOver Portland live stream start time TakeOver Portland starts on Sunday, February 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern (4 p.m. Pacific | Midnight GMT) on the WWE Network.

Its kickoff show began 6:30 p.m. Eastern and is on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

How to watch TakeOver Portland live streams with a VPN

While the WWE Network (more on that below) is widely available and quite affordable, if you’re on vacation and logging into public Wi-Fi to stream the PPV (which I’ve done in the U.K., among other places), you might want to check out a VPN. You’re using that Wi-FI network to cut down on data usage, but it opens up any non-secured activity to snooping, and a virtual private network will hide your online activities from other people on the same Wi-Fi network.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

NXT TakeOver Portland live streams via the WWE Network

The WWE Network, which costs $9.99 and includes a free 1-month trial for first-time subscribers, is the best place to watch the TakeOver. Available nearly everywhere, one month of the WWE Network costs 18% as much as a normal WWE PPV (yes, DirecTV and the like still sell WWE pay-per-views).View Deal

NXT TakeOver Portland card

Our picks are marked in bold.

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Championship Match)

(c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Championship Match) Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (NXT Women’s Championship Match)

(c) vs. Bianca Belair (NXT Women’s Championship Match) The Undisputed ERA (c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

(c) vs. Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne (NXT Tag Team Championship Match) Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic (NXT North American Championship Match)

(c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic (NXT North American Championship Match) Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai (Street Fight)

(Street Fight) Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Bálor