Nvidia RTX Super GPUs supercharge gaming laptops: Here's the list so far

Nvidia has taken the covers off of a slew of gaming laptops that come with the "Super" version of the graphics giant’s GeForce RTX GPUs.

Both the GeForce RTX 2080 and GeForce RTX 2070, Nvidia’s most powerful graphics cards for laptops, have had the Super treatment, which gives them a performance hike over their vanilla counterparts. Super variants of desktop GeForce RTX graphics cards have been around since last July, bringing more powerful ray-tracing performance to Nvidia’s GPU lineup. And now, laptops from the likes of Asus, Razer, Acer and Gigabyte have access to the boosted RTX graphics.

One of the most interesting laptops to come with a GeForce RTX Super card is the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, which not only sports a powerful GPU, but also comes with Intel’s new 10th Gen H series processors and two displays. But be prepared to pay for that, as the top-of-the-line model with an RTX 2080 Super will cost a hefty $3,700.

Speaking of expensive, the next of the standout RTX Super-sporting laptops is the Razer Blade 15. Razer has given its 15-inch, slim, MacBook Pro-esque laptop a refresh, which adds in not only the Super Nvidia graphics in Max-Q guise and Intel’s new processors, but has also given the laptop a physical nip-and-tuck.

The keyboard layout has been changed to improve its arrow key placement, and the ‘Advanced’ model can be specced with a 300 Hz refresh rate LCD display. (Content creators can opt for an OLED panel instead.) The refreshed Razer Blade 15 goes on sale in May, with prices starting at $1,599.

Acer has also given its Predator Triton 500 the RTX Super treatment, with its chunky-yet-powerful mainline gaming laptop getting access to the GeForce RTX 2080 Super and the RTX 2070 Super in Max-Q configuration. Again, Intel’s 10th generation core processors are part of the mix, along with a 300 Hz refresh rate IPS display. The Predator Triton 500 will be available in May, and will start at $2,199.

(Image credit: Asus)

A whole raft of other gaming laptops are also getting the GeForce RTX Super and Intel 10th Gen series spec refresh, including a range of ASUS ROG Strix machines, MSI’s GS66 Stealth and GE66 Raider laptops, the Lenovo 7i, and Gigabyte’s Aorus 17X, 17G and 15G machines.

But GeForce RTX graphics can also be harnessed by content creators. As such, Nvidia also revealed that laptops like the Gigabyte Aero 15 will get access to the new Super graphics. MSI’s Creator 15 and Creator 17, along with Acer’s ConceptD 7 Ezel and Eazel Pro convertible machines, will also incorporate the RTX Super GPUs.

Expect more gaming and content-creation laptops to come with access to the GeForce Super graphics cards as the year advances. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Nvidia announce a Geforce RTX 2060 Super for laptops before too long, as well as reveal its next-generation Nvidia graphics.