Nvidia RTX 3090 benchmarks leaked — but they might be nonsense

The highly anticipated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 (or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti) GPU will most likely debut tomorrow. If you can’t possibly wait that long, however, you can look to a series of “leaked” slides that outline the RTX 3090’s powerful performance, including its raw physical specs, as well as how it can benefit three popular PC games.

The only trouble is that the slides are most likely made up, coming from an unknown “leaker” and containing visual artifacts usually associated with Photoshopped images.

Information comes from Wccftech, which also took the rumor with a massive grain of salt. The skeptical author, Usman Pirzada, reposted the slides, which came from an unknown Twitter account called @yuten0x. The only reason Pirzada gave the slides any credence at all is because another Twitter user, @CyberPunkCat, vouched for them. CyberPunkCat has made a few correct calls about upcoming gaming gear in the past — although like most tech “leakers” on Twitter, his record is not perfect.

In any case, if you’re still morbidly curious, yuten0x posted two “leaked” slides from Nvidia. The first claims that the GeForce RTX 3090 will deliver “a new level of performance,” with 5,248 cores, 24 GB memory and a speed of 19.5 Gbps. (The slide also suggests that the GeForce RTX 3090 exists, and under that name, rather than “GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.” Neither supposition is necessarily true.) There’s also a picture of the supposed GPU, and a few bubbles, just to look pretty.

The second slide is odder, as it measures the GTX 3090’s performance in Control, Minecraft and Wolfenstein: Youngblood against the Nvidia GeForce 2080 Ti. But there are no actual parameters in the chart; it simply says that the 2080 Ti runs these games at “1x,” while the 3090 can run them at between “1.5x” and “2x.” It’s hard to imagine Nvidia putting together such a vague slide.

There’s another issue that throws the whole story into question, and that’s the poor visual editing of the slides. A Twitter user called “HowAboutNah666” expressed supreme skepticism, pointing out three telltale signs of sloppy image editing surrounding the slides’ borders and text. While it’s not absolutely impossible that Nvidia’s own programs left these artifacts in the slides, it’s much more feasible that someone just cobbled the slides together from existing documents.

Wccftech was right to put the “leak” under such harsh scrutiny; it’s almost certainly not true. But if you absolutely, positively cannot wait until tomorrow to learn about Nvidia’s new GPUs, it at least provides some food for thought. We’ll know for sure what Nvidia has in store at 12 PM ET on September 1; take anything that you hear until then with a whole shaker of salt.