Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti boasts huge specs — but the price may be devastating

Specs for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti have just been leaked, filling in the gaps that Nvidia's left between announcing and launching its latest ultimate GPU.

MSI's version of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, falling under its SUPRIM X label, was leaked by wxnod on Twitter (flagged via Wccftech). The figures provided show a GPU that's even more powerful than the standard Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090.

The SUPRIM X version of the RTX 3090 Ti will apparently use a 1,880MHz clock in gaming or silent mode, which is higher than the base speed of 1,560MHz. MSI has also increased the Extreme profile to 1,900MHz, up from 1,860MHz, if you want to push the card to the absolute limit.

The power draw will be higher too. The power consumption is rated at 480W; 30W higher than Nvidia's reference card and 60W higher than the 3090 SUPRIM X. The recommended PSU capacity has also changed to 1,000W, instead of 850W. Another practical point is that this card is said to be a touch heavier at 1.9 kilograms (about 4.2 pounds), ten grams (0.4 ounces) more than the MSI 3090 SUPRIM X.

Some parts of the 3090 Ti SUPRIM X are still stock though. It offers 84 SM (streaming multi-processor) units and 10,752 CUDA cores, which while a small leap over the 3090's 82 SM units and 10,496 cores, is unchanged from the reference RTX 3090 Ti card.

It's horrible pic.twitter.com/RLktG7MELQJanuary 13, 2022 See more

Other features are basically the same as the 3090. This Ti card offers the same 24GB GDDR6X RAM, 384-bit memory bus, the same support for a trio of DisplayPort outputs and a single HDMI output and the same 7,680 x 4,320 maximum resolution as the non-Ti card.

The GeForce RTX 3090 has a starting price of $1,499. However, due to huge shortages of these desirable GPUs, it's hard to find them at this price. No doubt the Ti version with even more intense specs will have a higher MSRP (likely $2,000 or more) and an even higher actual price while these shortages continue. Some retailers are already posting listings for RTX 3090 Ti cards with a price tag of up to $4,500 (also via Wccftech).

There is still no official word on when the RTX 3090 Ti line will launch. However, with the new GeForce RTX 40 series expected around fall/winter this year, it'll likely only be a few months before we see the ultimate GeForce RTX 30-series card appear.