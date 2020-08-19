Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 price just leaked — and it's good news for AMD Big Navi

Nvidia’s next high-end graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, could come with an eye-watering price tag of approximately $2,000.

As noted by TechRadar, that figure comes from an internal memo that detailed the upcoming Ampere architecture-based GPU will cost ¥13,999 in Chinese yuan. That converts to around £2,000 or £1,500, which is hugely expensive for a consumer-grade graphics card.

The current top-of-the-line Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti started at $999 when it launched in 2018. And it was considered to be a very expensive graphics card for serious PC gaming enthusiasts, whereas the $699 GeForce RTX 2080 was considered the more attainable GPU for gamers without vast piles of disposable income.

So at pretty much double the price, the so-called GeForce RTX 3090 could set a new benchmark for the cost of high-end gaming GPUs. It is set to come with 12GB or, according to some rumors, a massive 24GB of fast GDDR6X video memory, which promises to deliver huge amounts of pixel-pushing performance.

But $2,000 can get you a very powerful gaming laptop or even two full gaming desktops with a decent specification. So such a large amount of cash for a single graphics card might seem beyond excessive for some people.

At this price, the GeForce RTX 3090 could be easily undercut by the AMD Big Navi graphics card, which is tipped to be an ‘Nvidia-killer’ GPU. While Big Navi is expected to beat the current-generation GeForce graphics cards and challenge the GeForce RTX 3080, it might not have the sheer power to take on the RTX 3090.

But if it can deliver impressive performance at a much lower price, then it could appeal to PC gamers who want a powerful gaming desktop but at a relatively affordable price.

$2,000 for a graphics card?

However, getting an accurate take on the price of the GeForce RTX 3090 is rather tricky. That’s because another leak from Wjm47196, who has a track record of being on-the-money, has claimed the RTX 3090 is going to have a starting price of $1,399.

At nearly $1,400 the GeForce RTX 3090 would still be far from cheap, but much more attainable than a $2,000 GPU. As such, the internal memo TechRadar mentioned could be referring to a custom version of the RTX 3090, delivering an overclocked and super-high-end take on the Nvidia's highest-end graphics card.

On the Chiphell forums, a good place for GPU rumors, one user going by the name of Alienxzy posted a suite of information that detailed ‘Vulcan X’ and ‘Neptune’ variants of the RTX 3090 from OEM Colorful.

The “RTX 3090 Vulcan X OC” is expected to come with custom air cooling to allow it to run at faster speeds than a stock RTX 3090 and will cost ¥13,999. The “RTX 3090 Neptune” will also feature heavy customization, use a hybrid water and air cooling system, and will cost ¥12,999. Both graphics card will have custom RGB lighting.

Going by this leak, it’s more likely that a standard RTX 3090 will cost around $1,400 rather than $2,000. But we’ll know more about pricing and the whole next-generation GeForce range come September 1, when Nvidia is set to reveal what’s next for its gaming-grade GPUs.