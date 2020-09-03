Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti leak teases a mighty mid-range GPU

Nvidia has only just revealed the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, but there’s now a rumor that it could be working on a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

While the RTX 3090 is the most powerful of Nvidia’s next-generation graphics cards, the RTX 3070 is arguably the quiet star of the new GeForce lineup. It comes with performance that will beat the $999 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for a price of $499; that’s a serious PC gaming bargain. But a Ti variant of the RTX 2070 could go one step further.

While the RTX 2070 comes with 8GB of GDDR6, the GeForce RTX 2070 Ti is expected to come with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory, according to a listing by Lenovo that was spotted by Videocardz.

No other specs for the rumored graphics card were revealed. But doubling the VRAM would give the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti a solid performance hike over its vanilla sibling. We could also expect a bump in clock speed and memory speed, all adding up to faster overall performance.

Nvidia is targeting the GeForce RTX 3070 as a graphics card that will deliver strong 1440p to 4K gaming at smooth frame rates. So we could expect a Ti version to push a little beyond that, potentially targeting 4K more than 1440p; although the latter resolution is becoming increasingly popular among PC gamers.

Even if the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti remains a 1440p centric GPU, it could deliver faster frame rates at that resolution, making it a good card for people with high refresh-rate monitors. That is if the card is indeed in the works.

With the GeForce RTX 2000-series graphics cards, Nvidia has Ti versions of the RTX 2070 and RTX 2090. So doing the same for the RTX 3000-series wouldn't be beyond the realms of imagination.

We’re expecting to see more RTX 3000-series graphics cards as 2020 comes to a close and 2021 begins, likely in the form of the GeForce RTX 3060. And with the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon, these next few months are going to be very interesting for games.