Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers start time, channel The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin Saturday, May 29th at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT.

The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream has Denver going for the 3-1 series lead, but Damian Lillard will look to give his home crowd at least one more show in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner for NBA MVP and he has shown every reason why in this first round playoffs series. Joker is averaging 36 points-per-game with 11.7 rebounds to lead his team, but in Game 3 another Nugget was showing how valuable he could be in crunch time.

The Nuggets lead the Blazers by eight points with 9:13 to go in the final quarter. Then CJ McCollum hit a jumper, Carmelo Anthony hit a couple threes and before you knew it, the game was tied at 91 with 6:56 to go. Then Austin Rivers got red hot. The veteran guard hit four of his five three pointers in the final 5:43 to help lift the Nuggets past the Blazers 120-115 and take a 2-1 series lead.

While Denver was hot from downtown, the Blazers struggled. Portland shot just 31% on 14 of 45 shooting and though Damian Lillard scored 37 points in Game 3 to lead all scorers, he too had his problems from beyond the arc. Lillard shot just 5-of-16 from three.

The Blazers are 3.5-point home favorites in Game 4. The over/under is 224.

How to avoid Nuggets vs Trail Blazers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nuggets vs Trail Blazers airs on TNT, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT).

ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports and thankfully the Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream is on Sky Sports Arena, at 9:30 p.m. BST.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams. The game is on SportsNet's SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.