Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live stream — how to watch Wimbledon match online

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics match time The Djokovic vs Fucsovics live stream will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. GMT today (July 7). Match times are always estimates, though.

In the U.S., Wimbledon is split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and you can get both via Sling TV Orange with Sports Extra. Both networks are included with Fubo (7-day free trial).

In the U.K., it's free with BBC iPlayer, but Brits traveling abroad will need a VPN such as Express VPN to watch like they're back home.

The Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics is here, and while it may be just be another walk in the park for the defending champ, his challenger today has been doing well against high-ranked opponents. That said? In first four 2021 Wimbledon live streams, Djokovic has only given up one set (4-6, to Jack Draper), and that was the first set of the tournament.

Yes, Djokovic has gone 12 consecutive sets without letting one slip, and only seen one tie-breaker (against Denis Kudla in the third round). And that wasn't just at opponents ranked in the triple digits.

Djokovic's last opponent Cristian Garin wasn't chump change — he's the world's No. 20 ranked men's singles tennis player — it's getting to a point where we wonder if anyone can throw a wrench into Djokovic's momentum. Or will the world's No. 1 advance in another set of breezy rounds?

Djokovic beat Fucsovics in both of their previous meetings, only letting his opponent win one set in each. So, at least Fucsovics can say he typically does better than most of Djokovic's Wimbledon 2021 opponents.

That said, Marton Fucsovics enters this match with good momentum. In the previous round the 48th ranked player toppled the No. 7-ranked Andrew Rublev, after losing to him twice previously this year.

Of course, this wasn't easy for Fucsovics, who spent two hours and 41 minutes — and 5 sets (6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3) to get the win at S19.

Djokovic is the strong favorite with odds of -4500, while Fucsovics has +1600. Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics online:

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams in the UK are free

We have reason to be jealous of U.K. fans, who will get to see Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams for free on the BBC. The match air-time is around 2:15 p.m. BST, give or take.

Where this match winds up is TBA, but options include BBC One, BBC Two and the Red Button, with BBC iPlayer there for anyone who isn't near an actual TV.

Anyone from the U.K. who wants to watch from abroad can get their hookup by using a VPN. How might you do that?

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, and access the same streaming services you already paid for — which is a big deal when the BBC just gives it away for free.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live stream is on July 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Wimbledon matches are on ESPN and the Tennis channel, where coverage begins daily at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. It's unclear which channel will have this specific match, we'll update when we learn more.

If you cut the cord, you can get both channels from Sling TV (via Sling Orange with Sports Extra) or Fubo TV's entry-level package. Both are on our best streaming services list, but tennis fans who also love basketball won't want to go with Fubo, as it doesn't have TNT.

Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada just need TSN for Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics live streams. The service can be subscribed to ala-carte or added to your package. TSN's streaming-only service starts at $19.99 CAD per month, a much better deal than its $4.99 CAD per day option.