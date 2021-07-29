Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: How to watch Tokyo Olympics match and start time

Again, the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev looks like it will be more trouble for Americans to watch than for Djokovic to win. The World's No. 1 has won six of their eight encounters, including their last five in a row.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream start time When: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream is set to start at 4:30 a.m. ET (or so) tomorrow (Friday, July 30). No rebroadcast information is available.

• U.S. — Watch live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That said, we do expect Zverev to put up a fight. In their last three encounters, four of the nine sets went to tie-breakers. That said, Djokovic hasn't lost a set in any of those last five wins. But this is why we watch, and why they play, right? We can't expect history to just repeat itself.

That said, Djokovic's been something of a brutal force of nature as of late. It's been since May that anyone beat him in competitive play, and since April that anyone who wasn't named Rafael Nadal beat him.

Zverev's last wins over Djokovic came in 2018 (Nitto ATP Finals) and 2017 (ATP Masters 1000 Rome), also in straight sets. We can't deduce any advantages from those wins, as they came on Indoor Hard (2018) and Outdoor Clay (2017) courts that the two have played on since.

In Thursday's Tokyo Olympics tennis match, Djokovic disposed of Kei Nishikori in two straight sets: 6-2, 6-0. We could see him needing more effort for Zverev, but not by much.

Ready to go? Then here's everything you need to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams:

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream from anywhere in the world

The Olympics is a global event and can be viewed in almost every country on Earth. However, if you're not in your home country and can't watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams with your usual services — or you want to watch in your native language — you're not out of luck.

With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for. They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev in the US

Primarily, you'll want the NBC Sports App or NBCOlympics.com to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream.

The match is in the early hours of the morning, scheduled at around 4:30 a.m. ET. To stream the coverage, you'll need your cable or satellite account login info — and you can also log in with your Sling or Fubo account.

It may be included in roundup coverage on NBC and Peacock later, but that's not been announced. If you've cut the cable, you can find NBC and NBCSN and more in on the Sling TV Blue package.

The Sports Extra package ($11 per month extra) gets you the Olympic channel. Sling is one of the best streaming services alongside our other recommendation for Olympics viewing: Fubo TV, which has 100+ channels (many more than Sling), including all of the above networks.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV : You can get USA in the Sling Blue package, which is $35/month. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. Right now, Sling is offering $10 off the first month for new subscribers.View Deal

Fubo TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks like ABC and ESPN. You can also add on NBA TV. Fubo doesn't have TNT.View Deal

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in the UK

You'll want the new service Discovery+, which has the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev as a part of the rights for full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the BBC's previous monopoly. This year, the BBC is limited to no more than two live events at one time, whereas every single sport and every single event is available on Discovery+ or via the Eurosport channel.

Discovery is currently offering a three-day free trial of the service, with full subscriptions available for £6.99/month or £29.99/year after that. Plus, the service is available to stream through a multitude of devices include Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV and apps for iOS and Android.

The BBC may still be showing the game too, though, so check out the BBC iPlayer and you may find it.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in Canada

The best bet in Canada is likely one of the TSN channels. Sportsnet isn't highlighting tennis as one of its Thursday morning evening events.

More likely, though, is that it's on one of three TSN channels (TSN1, TS2 and TSN3), which all list Tokyo Olympics coverage from midnight on.

CBC and TLN will also have Olympics coverage, and are streaming online if you log in with your cable provider or sign up for a standalone package.

Again, Americans visiting their friends in the great white north could just use Peacock, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streams in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream on the 7Plus network's streaming service — which has practically everything in the Olympics. Just add 14 hours to the Eastern times listed below to figure out when events start in AEST.

Currently out of the country? Use ExpressVPN to access your paid-for services.